Brandy Clark Will Livestream Concert on October 1

The performance will benefit The Recording Academy’s MusiCares.

Grammy-nominated and CMA Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark will share a special livestream concert this Thursday, October 1 at 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT from Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley. Available to view via Clark's Facebook, Twitch and YouTube pages, the event is free to the public with all donations made during the performance benefitting The Recording Academy's MusiCares.

The event continues a breakthrough year for Clark, whose new song, "Same Devil," both featuring and produced by Brandi Carlile, debuted last week to critical acclaim. Listen/share HERE. Of the collaboration, Entertainment Weekly declares, "this haunting, acoustic ballad that conjures both dark alleys and spectral hollers as it addresses the sins and salvations that unite us, more than honors the promise of the great Brandi/y summit of 2020," while Variety praises, "a harmonic convergence of names and voices that features the billing we might have thought possible only in fiction."

"Same Devil" follows Clark's critically acclaimed new album, Your Life is a Record, which is out now on Warner Records (stream/purchase here). Produced by Jay Joyce, the album consists of eleven new songs including "Bigger Boat" featuring Randy Newman, of which Music Row declares, "It's wry, jaunty and sideways philosophical. Newman's drawl is as personality-packed as usual, and Clark's laid-back, winking delivery is a sheer delight. It fills my heart with joy that this woman makes music. She's a genius. That's all."

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You