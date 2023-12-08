Brandy Clark Debuts 'Dear Insecurity (Live From The Gorge)' Featuring Brandi Carlile

A new live version of Brandy Clark's twice Grammy-nominated song, “Dear Insecurity,” featuring Brandi Carlile, is debuting today alongside an official video. The powerful performance was recorded at Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre earlier this year during Carlile's “Echoes Through The Canyon” weekend.

The release adds to a landmark year for Clark, who is nominated for six awards at the upcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Americana Album (Brandy Clark), Best Americana Performance (“Dear Insecurity” feat. Brandi Carlile), Best American Roots Song (“Dear Insecurity”), Best Country Song (“Buried”), Best Country Solo Performance (“Buried”) and Best Musical Theater Album (Shucked), bringing Clark's total number of Grammy nominations to 17.

The nominations follow Clark's acclaimed self-titled album, which was produced by 9-time Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile and features Clark's most personal songwriting to date (Warner Records, stream/purchase here). The record has landed on several “Best of 2023” lists so far including the Los Angeles Times, Forbes, The Tennessean and Holler, and is now available on special edition vinyl—order HERE.

In celebration of the new music, Clark was featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this past Monday, where she performed “Dear Insecurity” with the host and sat down for an interview. She also performed on “CBS Saturday Morning” and NBC's “TODAY” earlier this year.

In addition to writing songs like “A Beautiful Noise,” the GRAMMY-nominated duet performed by Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys, and Kacey Musgraves' “Follow Your Arrow,” Clark has released three acclaimed albums of her own including 2020's Your Life is A Record.

The album landed on best-of-the-year lists at Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Variety and more and led NPR Music to call her, “a storyteller of the highest caliber,” The New Yorker to declare, “No one is writing better country songs than Brandy Clark is” and Slate to proclaim, “one of the greatest living short-story-song writers in country (which really means in any genre).”

Additionally, Clark composed the music and lyrics for the award-winning musical comedy Shucked, with her longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally.

BRANDY CLARK TOUR DATES

January 18-21—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend

March 1-8, 2024—Miami, FL—Cayamo Cruise