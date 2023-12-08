Brandy Clark Debuts 'Dear Insecurity (Live From The Gorge)' Featuring Brandi Carlile

The powerful performance was recorded at Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre earlier this year during Carlile's “Echoes Through The Canyon” weekend.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 2 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

Brandy Clark Debuts 'Dear Insecurity (Live From The Gorge)' Featuring Brandi Carlile

A new live version of Brandy Clark's twice Grammy-nominated song, “Dear Insecurity,” featuring Brandi Carlile, is debuting today alongside an official video. The powerful performance was recorded at Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre earlier this year during Carlile's “Echoes Through The Canyon” weekend.

The release adds to a landmark year for Clark, who is nominated for six awards at the upcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Americana Album (Brandy Clark), Best Americana Performance (“Dear Insecurity” feat. Brandi Carlile), Best American Roots Song (“Dear Insecurity”), Best Country Song (“Buried”), Best Country Solo Performance (“Buried”) and Best Musical Theater Album (Shucked), bringing Clark's total number of Grammy nominations to 17. 

The nominations follow Clark's acclaimed self-titled album, which was produced by 9-time Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile and features Clark's most personal songwriting to date (Warner Records, stream/purchase here). The record has landed on several “Best of 2023” lists so far including the Los Angeles Times, Forbes, The Tennessean and Holler, and is now available on special edition vinyl—order HERE

In celebration of the new music, Clark was featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this past Monday, where she performed “Dear Insecurity” with the host and sat down for an interview. She also performed on “CBS Saturday Morning” and NBC's “TODAY” earlier this year. 

In addition to writing songs like “A Beautiful Noise,” the GRAMMY-nominated duet performed by Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys, and Kacey Musgraves' “Follow Your Arrow,” Clark has released three acclaimed albums of her own including 2020's Your Life is A Record.

The album landed on best-of-the-year lists at Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Variety and more and led NPR Music to call her, “a storyteller of the highest caliber,” The New Yorker to declare, “No one is writing better country songs than Brandy Clark is” and Slate to proclaim, “one of the greatest living short-story-song writers in country (which really means in any genre).”

Additionally, Clark composed the music and lyrics for the award-winning musical comedy Shucked, with her longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally. 

BRANDY CLARK TOUR DATES

January 18-21—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend
March 1-8, 2024—Miami, FL—Cayamo Cruise



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
33 Below Shares Sophomore EP PUSHER Photo
33 Below Shares Sophomore EP 'PUSHER'

His sophomore EP PUSHER, out now via TH3RD BRAIN Records, sees 33 Below evolve his mixed-genre sound. Pushing the envelope for electronic music, the six-track release has been put together across multiple continents with the help of some highly renowned collaborators such as RL Grime and Duskus.

2
Belgian Producer Delta Vaults Returns To Enormous Tunes With Escape Photo
Belgian Producer Delta Vaults Returns To Enormous Tunes With 'Escape'

Devising a brooding atmosphere with heavy percussion and striking synths, Delta Vaults combines orchestral elements with club-focused sounds to achieve a truly captivating arrangement. Demonstrating his daring and bold production style, Escape is expertly crafted to fill festival stages. Listen to the new single now!

3
Video: Ultra Naté Delivers Video For Radio Smash UNBREAKABLE Photo
Video: Ultra Naté Delivers Video For Radio Smash 'UNBREAKABLE'

Ultra Naté delivers the official video for her radio hit 'UNBREAKABLE.' The video celebrates the song's message of joy and healing, with stunning visuals and symbolism. The single has gained immense radio success, resonating with marginalized groups worldwide. Ultra expresses gratitude for the support, especially from the BBC

4
Blaine Holcomb Drops New Single Make It To Mexico Photo
Blaine Holcomb Drops New Single 'Make It To Mexico'

Blaine Holcomb's new single 'Make It To Mexico' is the perfect song to relax with. Take a sip and enjoy the soothing vibes. Blaine Holcomb's latest country single, 'Make it to Mexico,' is a captivating blend of traditional country and Western elements, infused with the flavors of contemporary artists like Riley Green, Eric Church, and Brad Paisley.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
HADESTOWN