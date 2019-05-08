Brandon Jenner to ReleaseÂ New Solo Ep 'Plan On Feelings'

Brandon Jenner releases new, solo EP Plan On Feelings on June 14, featuring first single "Death Of Me," available May 10 as an instant grat. The project was written and produced by Jenner, who shares a more intimate, vulnerable and personable work, than previously known for, that is masterfully crafted and catchy. The prolific singer/songwriter offers an extremely candid view of his authentic self, bypassing the diluted version. Call it an emotional coming out party.

Comments Jenner: "Having written and recorded this record alone in my home studio, I can honestly say that this music authentically represents who I am. 'Plan on Feelings' is the result of the progress made in my ongoing challenge to unlock the doors of my own vulnerability. I've never been more confident about a release, for I believe that if you truly put yourself out into the world, the universe always rewards honesty."

Jenner goes deep on five tracks of soulful, earthy, melodic pop, steeped with rich dynamics, as his sensuous voice emotes at just the right frequency. It's modern soul. An alluring invitation to step inside his world.

He first started songwriting while in college in Boulder, CO at age 19 or 20. His stepfather, producer David Foster, was a great mentor, allowing him to shadow him in the studio. Foster also gave him some great advice: To be able to write, you have to have something to say.

"That's what music is," Jenner says. "Three minutes to say what you want to say behind a curtain of 12 notes."

His journey seems to provide all the right source material. From a road trip riding motorcycles through Nepal, to helicopter skiing and treks through the Grand Canyon, he's soul-searching and processing life with a keen eye toward subtlety and nuance.

While at home, he has no neighbors or distractions, which allows for quality studio time and overall creative acceleration. He is also an organic gardener, growing his own vegetables, and he has chickens.

The title Plan On Feelings is an homage to the fact that we will all have to deal with something in our lives, good or bad. There will be high highs and low lows. The album reflects both.

Jenner explains: "It's a way of saying feelings are a good thing. It's a super power you can use to create growth and opportunity in your life. Good inspires others. Bad inspires you to turn inward and learn something about yourself."





