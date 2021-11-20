Brandon Camphor & OneWay to Bring CHRISTMAS JOY to The Stellar Awards' TRIBUTE TO THE HOLIDAY

There's just something magical about Christmas songs - the nostalgia, the traditions, and feelings that can only be described as Christmas joy. One of the most exciting young vocal groups in contemporary gospel, Brandon Camphor & OneWay (BC1Way), are bringing Christmas Joy to The Stellar stage, joining the amazing lineup of artists selected to perform in The Stellar's Tribute To The Holiday, hosted by Jekalyn Carr. "The Stellar Awards are the vanguard for Gospel artists, and performing on their stage is one of the highest honors," enthuses Brandon Camphor, BC1Way's founder and music director.



BC1Way recorded two songs for The Tribute To The Holiday: Happy Birthday Jesus, and Christmas Joy, both highlights from their Christmas Joy album and holiday special. "Last year when we released our holiday album, Christmas Joy, on Black Friday, there was so much uncertainty about what the 2020 holiday season would bring! For the first time ever, Christmas was a virtual experience. This year as families reunite, we invite them to watch our holiday special together," shares Brandon! "It's a magical time of the year, a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. We hope our music puts some joy, peace, and love back into your home this holiday!"



On the title track, Christmas Joy, Brandon Camphor duets with Julia McMillan and harmonizing with them are group members, Angela Jones and Fred Cleveland. Accompanying the song is a joyful visual that is sure to have you dancing, laughing, smiling, and singing in your living room! BC1Way's vocal arrangement of "Happy Birthday Jesus" showcases beautiful 4 part harmonic voices and is a stunningly beautiful reminder that the birth of Christ is the reason for the CHRISTmas season.



The Stellar Awards present its annual Tribute To The Holiday with songs and messages of hope, encouragement, inspiration and now Christmas Joy! The show will air in national broadcast syndication from November 20th-December 31st and on Bounce TV on December 25th at 1PM EST/12PM CST. For a list of air-dates, times, and syndicated stations, please visit https://thestellarawards.com.



For more information on Brandon Camphor and OneWay and their upcoming performances, please visit their official website: http://www.bc1way.com