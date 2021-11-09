VIDEO: Brandi Carlile Performs 'This Time Tomorrow' on THE LATE SHOW

Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and New York Times Best Selling author Brandi Carlile returned to "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" last night to debut her new song, "This Time Tomorrow," and speak with the host. Carlile also performed a version of Joni Mitchell's "Blue" as a bonus web exclusive.

The appearance adds to a monumental month for Carlile following the release of her acclaimed #1 new album, In These Silent Days. In the weeks since, Carlile made her debut as the musical guest on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" with host Jason Sudeikis performing "Broken Horses" and "Right On Time" and returned to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to debut "You And Me On The Rock."

Most recently, Carlile performed Mitchell's legendary album Blue in its entirety at Carnegie Hall. Of the sold-out performance, Billboard proclaims, "an extraordinary concert...who better to take on this homage but Carlile, who has taken up Mitchell's still brightly burning torch, as one of the finest songwriters and singers of this era."

Released on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records, In These Silent Days debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart, Top Rock Albums chart and Tastemaker Albums chart (stream/purchase here). Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings, the record was inspired by the mining of Carlile's own history while writing this year's #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, Broken Horses (Crown), and conceived of while she was quarantined at home with longtime collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth.

The ten songs chronicle acceptance, faith, loss and love and channel icons like David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Elton John and Joni Mitchell-the latter two who, by some sort of cosmic alignment of the stars, have turned out to be close friends in addition to being her biggest heroes and inspirations.

In These Silent Days follows Carlile's 2018 breakthrough GRAMMY Award-winning album, By The Way, I Forgive You, which Rolling Stone declared, "...an Adele-meets Joni Mitchell tour de force." In the years since-in addition tocollaborative projects with Elton John, The Highwomen, Tanya Tucker, Soundgarden, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Leslie Jordan, Brandy Clark and more-she has earned six Grammy Awards recognizing her work as a performer, songwriter and producer.

Watch the performances and interview here: