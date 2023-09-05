Brad stank Announces New LP & Shares 'Natty Wine' Single

Liverpool's finest, Brad stank, is back with the announcement of his new album, In The Midst Of You, and shares a new single, "Natty Wine." As gentile and melancholy as ever, stank's low drawl anchors the softly sardonic track.

Stank expanded on the track, saying, "This is a tongue-in-cheek song I wrote after being gifted a bottle of natural wine by a friend. I’m a working class boy who would much rather drink sty lager at a party, Stella or Holsten Pils. I’ve got no right to be writing a song about natty wine but I was feeling bougie. It’s a love song in disguise, I liked the imagery of lyrics like 'your sweet loving just keeps dripping from the vine' ... Features the only proper guitar solo on the record, and my favourite piece of percussion: the wooden frog."

The single is accompanied by a music video, which focuses on a lonesome stank traversing the British coastline with only a Donkey and a set of seductive anthropomorphic grapes to keep him and his crooning company.

Directors Kieran and Corey Rid expanded on the video, saying, "With a nod to the folklore tales of the past. The video employs key narrators in the form of fantastical characters that seek to punctuate Brad’s dreamy lyricism. In particular the ‘candle’ figure who introduces the tale, a watchful figure who stands still and serene against the ever moving tide.

We have used symbolism through objects and animals to portray the themes and scenes in the video, artwork, and wider campaign. There is always more than meets the eye to these characters, deeper meanings to justify their inclusion. Our aim was to invite the viewer to delve deeper into Brad’s subconscious. A projection of pure fantasy and escapism."

"Natty Wine" follows the success of his two recent singles, "Flicker On" and "Long Distance."

Brad stank wants you to talk less and love more. A sensei of the slow jams, this sexistentialist-pop bohemian writes jazz-leaning twilight ruminations that puncture the mythology of R&B. Juxtaposing Eastern philosophies against sexuality, the Stank alter-ego – a unification of modern hip hop attitude and old soul – allows Brad to tap into the flow of a deeper human mysticism.

A blend of lounge lizard jazz and smoky blues, the essence of creativity and knowledge weaves itself into everything he produces. No wonder then, that audiences gather to receive Stank’s sensual gospel. Remain tender.