Brad stank Announces New LP & Shares 'Natty Wine' Single

"Natty Wine" follows the success of his two recent singles, "Flicker On" and "Long Distance."

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Brad stank Announces New LP & Shares 'Natty Wine' Single

Liverpool's finest, Brad stank, is back with the announcement of his new album, In The Midst Of You, and shares a new single, "Natty Wine." As gentile and melancholy as ever, stank's low drawl anchors the softly sardonic track.

Stank expanded on the track, saying, "This is a tongue-in-cheek song I wrote after being gifted a bottle of natural wine by a friend. I’m a working class boy who would much rather drink sty lager at a party, Stella or Holsten Pils. I’ve got no right to be writing a song about natty wine but I was feeling bougie. It’s a love song in disguise, I liked the imagery of lyrics like 'your sweet loving just keeps dripping from the vine' ... Features the only proper guitar solo on the record, and my favourite piece of percussion: the wooden frog."

The single is accompanied by a music video, which focuses on a lonesome stank traversing the British coastline with only a Donkey and a set of seductive anthropomorphic grapes to keep him and his crooning company.

Directors Kieran and Corey Rid expanded on the video, saying, "With a nod to the folklore tales of the past. The video employs key narrators in the form of fantastical characters that seek to punctuate Brad’s dreamy lyricism. In particular the ‘candle’ figure who introduces the tale, a watchful figure who stands still and serene against the ever moving tide. 

We have used symbolism through objects and animals to portray the themes and scenes in the video, artwork, and wider campaign. There is always more than meets the eye to these characters, deeper meanings to justify their inclusion. Our aim was to invite the viewer to delve deeper into Brad’s subconscious. A projection of pure fantasy and escapism."

"Natty Wine" follows the success of his two recent singles, "Flicker On" and "Long Distance."

Brad stank wants you to talk less and love more. A sensei of the slow jams, this sexistentialist-pop bohemian writes jazz-leaning twilight ruminations that puncture the mythology of R&B. Juxtaposing Eastern philosophies against sexuality, the Stank alter-ego – a unification of modern hip hop attitude and old soul – allows Brad to tap into the flow of a deeper human mysticism.

A blend of lounge lizard jazz and smoky blues, the essence of creativity and knowledge weaves itself into everything he produces. No wonder then, that audiences gather to receive Stank’s sensual gospel. Remain tender.

Photo by Corey Rid


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: SOEN Release New Video Hollowed Featuring Singer Elisa Photo
Video: SOEN Release New Video 'Hollowed' Featuring Singer Elisa

Memorial sees the band overall take a heavier approach to their craft but the new single ‘Hollowed’ is a hugely powerful and gushing ballad, which stands out as a powerful bridge across the album’s ten tracks. The song sees guitarist Cody Ford shine with an epic and intense Pink Floyd-tinged guitar solo. Watch the video now!

2
SOMEBODYS CHILD North American Tour Dates Kick Off September 20 Photo
SOMEBODY'S CHILD North American Tour Dates Kick Off September 20

Somebody’s Child, the name Cian Godfrey records and performs under, has been wowing large audiences at festivals all over Europe this summer, including Readind/Leeds last month. The dates are in support of Godfrey’s self-titled debut album which was released earlier this year via Frenchkiss Records.  

3
Pianist Federico Albanese Announces Days of Passage EP Photo
Pianist Federico Albanese Announces 'Days of Passage' EP

Blessed with a rare musical versatility, playing piano, clarinet and bass guitar from a young age and possessing a keen sense for alternative, eclectic forms of expression, Albanese has always sought to explore music in all its facets and as well as being influenced by alt pop, psychedelia and more left-field forms of composition.

4
Yuzima Philip Releases Gun Hill Projectz Photo
Yuzima Philip Releases 'Gun Hill Projectz'

Yuzima kicks off Gun Hill Projectz with the sexy guitars of Seize Your Love and the analog noise of “Strength.” He uses the latest technology, such as plugins, analog consoles, and even a vocoder, to bring his sound to a new space. “I found a way to use these new tools to add depth and different colors to make a grand picture.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk ConcertVideo: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Luke Combs Makes Billboard Country Airplay Chart History; First Artist Ever to Simultaneously Hold #1 and #2 SpotsLuke Combs Makes Billboard Country Airplay Chart History; First Artist Ever to Simultaneously Hold #1 and #2 Spots
Video: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Cold Open Teases Bombshell Finale TwistVideo: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Cold Open Teases Bombshell Finale Twist
SWAN PRINCESS: FAR LONGER THAN FOREVER Sets Digital & DVD Release DateSWAN PRINCESS: FAR LONGER THAN FOREVER Sets Digital & DVD Release Date

Videos

Video: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video Video: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance Video
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HAMILTON