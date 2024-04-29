Boston Rock Legends Nervous Eaters Debut New Song 'Don't Need To Make You Mine'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boston rock pioneers Nervous Eaters have released the new single "Don't Need To Make You Mine," written by guitarist Adam Sherman, and featuring him on lead vocals. The b-side "Someone Else In Your Arms," was written by founding member and frontman Steve Cataldo.

Sherman says, "The song is about loving your partner without limits. Harmonious relationships must have freedom as a guiding principle. Embracing the desires of those closest to us allows our loved ones to show their brilliance and seek their true calling."

Speaking on the b-side "Someone Else In Your Arms," Cataldo says, ""Someone Else In Your Arms," is a Rockabilly blues tune. My mother was born and raised in Fall Branch Tennessee in 1926. Thirty-eight years later, my mom and I would return to spend many hot summers in that rural southern town. Taking turns staying with each of her four brothers and two sisters, you really got to understand southern hospitality. One of her brothers happened to be a Baptist Minister, so we got to hear a lot a hell fire screaming at those Sunday's morning sermons, I loved it. If the Pastor wasn't marring em, he was burying em. He'd shout, "When the man calls, yawl got to go", still my favorite. Many a calling came from a night of slugging down Moonshine, brewed from "Stills in the Hills". It was a hell fire business, and business was good, especially, if a man found his wife cheat'n on him with his best friend or worse his brother. Just before he pulled out his 44, he screamed, crying, honey, "you been out all night, how come you ain't treat'n me right"? "Have you got someone, else in your arms...."

Monsters + Angels' marked a welcome return for the 4-piece, and "Why You Tell'N Me Now" along with the band's other recent singles ("Talkk", "Kelly's Sixteen") further prove that they are as relevant as ever.

The Nervous Eaters are an original rock and roll band from Boston, MA who helped define the Boston underground garage/punk rock scene of the late 70’s. The band was formed by Steve Cataldo on the North Shore of Boston in Beverly, MA.

Fueled by the raw sounds of Link Wray, early Chicago Blues greats and British guitar legends Beck, Clapton and Page, the Nervous Eaters created a raw edgy song style uniquely their own. The band consisted of Steve Cataldo lead vocals and lead guitar, Stanley Clarke vocals and rhythm guitar, Rob Skeen vocals and bass guitar and Jeff Wilkinson on drums.

The Nervous Eaters would eventually become the house band for the legendary Boston punk rock club The Rat, where they established themselves as a leading punk rock band in the Northeast, playing with a who's who of punk and new wave luminaries, including The Police, The Ramones, The Cars, Patti Smith, Dead Boys, Iggy Pop, The Stranglers, Go-Go's and many others.

The Cars’ Ric Ocasek produced the band's original demos, which got the band signed to Elektra Records, and they went on to tour around the world. However, after a series of poor decisions on the part of the label, their major label debut album failed to deliver on the promise of their legendary live shows.

After dissolving the band, Nervous Eaters returned in the mid-80's and has been revived over the years with various lineups.

The current version of the Nervous Eaters formed in 2018 and includes three other Boston rock vets, bassist Carissa Johnson, (Winner of New Act of the Year Award, Boston Music Awards and Boston’s legendary Rock n Roll Rumble), drummer David McLean (of Willie Alexander’s Boom Boom Band) and guitarist/vocalist Adam Sherman (of Private Lightning), and between them, they have toured with Iggy Pop, The Ramones, The Pretenders, Elvis Costello and the Attractions, Lenny Kaye and many others.

Upcoming Shows:

Saturday, March 23 @ NYC Berlin Under A (with Palmyra Delran, Marc Valentine, The Jellybricks)

Saturday, April 20 Narrows Center, Fall River w/ Robin Lane

Friday, April 26 The Cellar on Treadwell, Hamden, CT w/Nails Hide Metal

Thursday, May 16 Sonia, Cambridge open for The Dead Boys

Friday, June 14 Fallout Shelter, Norwood

Saturday, September 7 The Music Room

Friday, September 13 The Rockwood Music Hall, Boston w/Tiger Bomb

Saturday, September 14 Alchemy, Providence, RI w/Tiger Bomb

About Nervous Eaters

“What can a poor boy do? Except to sing for a rock ‘n’ roll band?”

Mick Jagger posed that question back in 1968 and he’s certainly answered it over the years by steadily touring with the Rolling Stones: Keep singing for a rock ‘n’ roll band. It’s still a pretty fun job. Maybe an essential job. Retirement is not an option.

The same goes for Steve Cataldo, whose band, the Nervous Eaters, has delivered this new 10-track album - MONSTERS & ANGELS and it’s released on Stevie Van Zandt’s label, Wicked Cool Records.

“Where would many bands be today without Mick Jagger and his guitar-slinging partner Keith Richards?” says Cataldo, singer, guitarist, songwriter, producer. Jagger has a few years on Cataldo, but both grew up with the same Rock, Blues and R&B roots, Cataldo continues to ply the rock ‘n’ roll trade. He must ply the trade.

“It’s what I know,” Cataldo says, simply. “I’ve been doing it since I was 12. I started out on the drums, but didn’t have enough control so I moved to guitar and started singing and writing. You get out there and do it. It doesn’t matter what vein of rock ‘n’ roll you’re in. If you’re creating art, it’s just in your system and that’s what you do.”

“I’m not a physicist or doctor - you know, the things your parents would like you to grow up to be,’ Cataldo adds. “I’m like a little grasshopper that fiddled his summer away in the Nervous Eaters”.

