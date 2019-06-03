Boston Manor Release Brand New Single LIQUID Feat. John Floreani

Boston Manor have released a brand new single "Liquid" today. The darkly-shaded anthem is inspired by the multiple versions of every individual that exist within other people's consciousnesses. The song features a guest turn from John Floreani of esteemed Australian act Trophy Eyes, a band who've shared many a stage across the world with the Blackpool band. "Liquid" has been released with a re-imagined, stripped back version of fan favorite "Halo", which fans can stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

Boston Manor will be returning to the United States later this week for a tour supporting A Day To Remember along with Knocked Loose. Overseas, the band will take to the iconic BBC Radio 1 Stage at the equally iconic Reading & Leeds Festivals at the end of August. Boston Manor were recently seen whipping up frenzies at Slam Dunk Festival and various other mammoth festivals across the US, instigating crowd reactions indicative of just how far the five-piece have come during their short time as a band.

A full list of upcoming US tour dates can be found below:

Upcoming US Tour Dates

05 Jun Columbus, OH - Express Live

06 Jun Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome*

08 Jun Madison, WI - The Sylvee

09 Jun Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews *

10 Jun Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

11 Jun Oklahoma City, OK - Diad Ballroom

12 Jun San Antonio, TX - The Tobin Center

14 Jun New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

15 Jun Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Co

16 Jun Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium

18 Jun Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

20 Jun Raleigh, NC - The Ritz -

21 Jun North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

22 Jun Richmond, VA - The National

23 Jun Poughkeepsie, NY - Mid Hudson Civic Center

24 Jun Long Island, NY - Amityville Music Hall *

25 Jun Hartford, CT - The Webster Underground *

27 Jun Portland, ME - State Theatre

28 Jun Providence, RI - The Strand Theatre

* - Boston Manor Headline Show

"Liquid" follows the band's 2018 release, Welcome To The Neighbourhood. Released last Fall via Pure Noise Records, the band's second full-length album has garnered impressive praise from outlets like Alternative Press, Kerrang!, Upset Magazine, Substream Magazine and more. Rocksound went so far as to place the album in their #3 spot of the "Top 50 Albums of the Year", sharing that "No band levelled up to the extent that Boston Manor did this year. In not so much building on their debut 'Be Nothing' as burning half of it down and moulding it into something entirely new, their follow-up was heavy, murky, filled with genuinely innovative songwriting and marked them out as one of the best young rock bands in Britain."

Fans can purchase and stream Welcome To The Neighbourhood at http://bostonmanorband.com.

Boston Manor is Henry Cox - Vocals, Daniel Cunniff - Bass Guitar, Ash Wilson - Guitar, Mike Cunniff - Guitar andJordan Pugh - Drums.





