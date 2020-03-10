Born Ruffians Release New Single 'Wavy Haze'
Toronto trio Born Ruffians have released "Wavy Haze," the closing track from their forthcoming album JUICE, which is scheduled for an April 3 release on Yep Roc Records. Pre-order JUICE.
Listen to "Wavy Haze" below!
Discussing the new track, guitarist/vocalist Luke Lalonde stated, "I moved to Toronto after high school. As a band we all lived together in one house-Mitch, Steve, and I, with our friend Joel. I remember stacks of beers (Brava, Sol, and Labatt's 50), jamming in the basement, writing in my bedroom, with lots of anxiety and stuff going around me then too. I know I was mostly miserable at the time, but I remember it fondly. The song's lyrics came from that juxtaposition-looking back with a mix of longing, loss, relief, regret, and growth through this wavy haze of memory."
15 years into their career, this group of friends-Lalonde, bassist Mitch DeRosier, and drummer Steve Hamelin-have doubled down on their commitment to their artistic integrity and vision. JUICE, the Born Ruffians' 6th full-length record, is a hyper, earnest, and affecting collection of rock & roll songs that they wrote and polished over a three-year span and ultimately sewed together into a cohesive, relentless, and uniquely enjoyable experience. It's Born Ruffians as they've always been-creating on their own terms, heads against the wind until their work is done.
JUICE evokes the desperate appreciation for, and necessity of, major key melodies and camaraderie that's prompted when your back is against the wall. Lalonde has something to say, and he's not going to beat around any bushes. There is no fat, no filler to be found on JUICE-instead, each song barrels forward with determined force. And yet, the album contains some of the band's most nuanced songs to date, from the swinging saxophone blasts of "I Fall In Love Every Night" to the near call to arms of "Dedication" to the acoustic haze of "Hey You (feat. Maddy Wilde)." Each song is a discrete neon bolt of energy and storytelling, but placed alongside one another, they become recontextualized as interlocking pieces of a puzzle.
JUICE speaks to where the Born Ruffians have come from and presents a bold, pulpy mission statement for the future. However weird and overwhelming things get, they close out the record by reminding us that they're in this for the long haul, as Lalonde sings, "You see a light come shining from behind, reminding you that kid is always on your back." Our collective 21st-century spiritual malaise requires a salve, and JUICE offers just that: a sweet, delectable nectar from a band that's lived longer than most.
Tour Dates:
03/12 - Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
03/21 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall
03/28 - Creemore, ON @ Avening Hall
05/01 - Midland, ON @ Midland Cultural Centre
05/08 - Burnstown, ON @ Neat Café
05/09 - Stittsville, ON @ Rainmaker Brewhouse
05/19 - Dunkerque, FR - 4 Ecluses
05/21 - Cologne, DE @ Yuca ^
05/22 - Darmstadt, DE @ BED x 806qm
05/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
05/24 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club ^
05/25 - Dresden, DE @ Ostpol
05/27 - Munich, DE @ Orangehouse ^
05/28 - Stuttgart, DE @ Merlin
05/29 - Luzern, CH@ Sedel Club
05/30 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
06/01 - Southampton, UK - Engine Room
06/02 - London, UK @ Colours
06/03 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
06/04 - Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen
06/05 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint
06/06 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete's
^ Tokyo Police Club
Photo Credit: Vanessa Heins