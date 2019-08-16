Boris Announces New Album Out This October

The next chapter in Japanese rock legends Boris' story has arrived; their new double LP LφVE & EVφL is set for release on October 4th via Third Man Records. This double LP exists as two independent works, encapsulating conflicting connotations that interweave and become intricately entangled with one another, gradually eroding before becoming utterly singular. Continuing to tinker and toil with their sound since the 2017 release of DEAR, Boris have pivoted onward a more organic, non-grid literary style that LφVE & EVφL showcases. The album's first single, "Love," is one of the most musically diverse in their career and showcases a snippet of what is to come on LφVE & EVφL.

Additionally, Boris will be reissuing their pioneering albums Akuma No Uta and Feedbacker via Third Man Records. The albums will be available on exclusive, limited edition colorways from Boris on the road this fall, and in stores on October 4th. The monolithic trio will canvas North America on tour with NYC industrialists Uniform from August 19th through September 29th; check out all tour dates listed below.

Formed in 1992, Boris boldly explores their own vision of heavy music, where words like "explosive" and "thunderous" barely do justice. Using overpowering soundscapes embellished with copious amounts of lighting and billowing smoke, Boris has shared with audiences across the planet an experience for all five senses in their concerts, earning legions of zealous fans along the way.

LφVE & EVφL is available for pre-order here, and Akuma No Uta here and Feedbacker here. Stay tuned for more news to come.

Boris is: Takeshi - Vocal, Bass & Guitar, Wata - Vocal, Guitar & Echo, Atsuo - Vocal, Drums, Percussion & Electronics

LφVE & EVφL - Track Listing:

Disc [LφVE]

Side A1. Away from You

2. Coma

Side B3. EVOL

Disc [EVφL]

Side A1. uzume

2. LOVE

Side B3. In The Pain(t)

4. Shadow of Skull

BORIS - On Tour w/ Uniform:

August 19 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

August 20 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

August 22 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

August 23 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

August 24 Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

August 25 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

August 28 Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks *

August 30 Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

August 31 Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

September 1 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

September 3 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

September 4 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

September 5 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival *

September 7 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

September 8 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

September 10 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

September 11 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

September 12 Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

September 13 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Plaza

September 14 Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

September 15 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

September 17 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

September 18 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

September 20 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

September 21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

September 23 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

September 24 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

September 26 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

September 27 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

September 28 Camarillo, CA @ Rock City

September 29 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

* no Uniform

Photo credit: Miki Matsushima





