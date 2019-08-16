Boris Announces New Album Out This October
The next chapter in Japanese rock legends Boris' story has arrived; their new double LP LφVE & EVφL is set for release on October 4th via Third Man Records. This double LP exists as two independent works, encapsulating conflicting connotations that interweave and become intricately entangled with one another, gradually eroding before becoming utterly singular. Continuing to tinker and toil with their sound since the 2017 release of DEAR, Boris have pivoted onward a more organic, non-grid literary style that LφVE & EVφL showcases. The album's first single, "Love," is one of the most musically diverse in their career and showcases a snippet of what is to come on LφVE & EVφL.
Additionally, Boris will be reissuing their pioneering albums Akuma No Uta and Feedbacker via Third Man Records. The albums will be available on exclusive, limited edition colorways from Boris on the road this fall, and in stores on October 4th. The monolithic trio will canvas North America on tour with NYC industrialists Uniform from August 19th through September 29th; check out all tour dates listed below.
Formed in 1992, Boris boldly explores their own vision of heavy music, where words like "explosive" and "thunderous" barely do justice. Using overpowering soundscapes embellished with copious amounts of lighting and billowing smoke, Boris has shared with audiences across the planet an experience for all five senses in their concerts, earning legions of zealous fans along the way.
LφVE & EVφL is available for pre-order here, and Akuma No Uta here and Feedbacker here. Stay tuned for more news to come.
Boris is: Takeshi - Vocal, Bass & Guitar, Wata - Vocal, Guitar & Echo, Atsuo - Vocal, Drums, Percussion & Electronics
LφVE & EVφL - Track Listing:
Disc [LφVE]
Side A1. Away from You
2. Coma
Side B3. EVOL
Disc [EVφL]
Side A1. uzume
2. LOVE
Side B3. In The Pain(t)
4. Shadow of Skull
BORIS - On Tour w/ Uniform:
August 19 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
August 20 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
August 22 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
August 23 Austin, TX @ Barracuda
August 24 Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
August 25 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
August 28 Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks *
August 30 Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
August 31 Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
September 1 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
September 3 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
September 4 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
September 5 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival *
September 7 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
September 8 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
September 10 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
September 11 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
September 12 Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
September 13 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Plaza
September 14 Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
September 15 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
September 17 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
September 18 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
September 20 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
September 21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
September 23 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
September 24 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
September 26 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
September 27 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
September 28 Camarillo, CA @ Rock City
September 29 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
* no Uniform
Photo credit: Miki Matsushima