Border Collie Share New Single 'i don't believe you'

Border Collie have shared their new single “i don’t believe you,” and with lyrics like “You set the story we were telling on fire,” you’ll have no choice but to believe the sincerity with which lead singer and guitarist Kiefer Detrick sings.

The delicate and tender, barn burning indie jam is out now via Riot Daddy. Check out the premiere over at Paste Magazine, who call it "...one of the most inspired folk-rock tracks this year."

Speaking on the song, Detrick said “‘I don’t believe you’ is the third go-at-it from Border Collie since they started releasing in May. ‘I don’t believe you’ is confused: it’s bitter and lost, it doesn’t know who the gun is pointed at (“I’m angry but I’m listening”, “I was ten feet behind my eyelids”).

The lyrics are labored over a scratchy chord progression and a dizzying rhythym section. Loose, expressive rhythm section, tape-noise fidelity. Recorded and produced entirely by Border Collie in the padded concrete closet they call their studio. This single is a Fresh Find, it would fit well into *end credits.”

From the most public corners of Northeast Los Angeles comes new indie-folk band Border Collie, consisting of Elon Thomas (guitar, vocals), Kiefer Derrick (guitars, vocals, drums) and Julian Bonilla Rivera (bass). After bumping shoulders playing shows at The Echo and at various house shows, they got together in the summer of 2022, and started releasing music in May of this year.

Their debut single “just a baby” is a jangly tantrum that is as relatable as it is repeatable. Their follow-up single “words I saved for later” showcases their range: a 3-piece on stage, but a 7-piece in the studio. Now, their new single “i don’t believe you” will uncover their emotional depth. On the track, a repressed sadness (“some part of loving/makes me feel nothing”) balloons into a cathartic scream fest (“Fine! Just walk away then!).

But Border Collie is much more than just a good band. Julian builds and repairs guitars that directly benefit the music Los Angeles bands are making. Keifer’s DIY shows, fundraisers and competitions have supported over fifty local indie acts over the last year.

Elo designs vinyl releases for the catalog of UMG, delivering the highest quality records to every listener’s home. Not to mention, all three have played in a myriad of other bands. They are a keystone of the Los Angeles music scene, and they are stubbornly commuted to getting good music heard.

Photo Credit: Michael Allen