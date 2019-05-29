Bonobo Announces North American Tour Dates

Over the past few years, Bonobo (Simon Green) has worked hard to establish OUTLIER as the international brand it has become today. It's an electronic music event series, a radio showand a playlist, all diligently and carefully curated by Green himself. Past international OUTLIER events have featured hand-picked lineups of avant-garde DJs at major European venues such as the Tobacco Dock in London and the Astra Kulturhaus in Berlin among others, as well as Bonobo-curated stages at some of the most well-regarded festivals in Europe. In North America, the OUTLIER events have previously existed solely within Bonobo's four-year DJ residency at the now defunct Output Club in Brooklyn, NY, during which Green often performed extended open to close DJ sets.

Now for the first time, North American fans will get to enjoy the full OUTLIER experience with stacked lineups across five major cities and in some of the most unique urban environments, such as Denver's Wings Over The Rockies Air & Space Museum - where the show will break new ground as the venue's first-ever electronic music event, and in San Francisco as an outdoor block party at the Midway - where multiple blocks of the city will be shut down for fans to enjoy a full day of music. Green will also be returning to the enormously popular Brooklyn Mirage, where he previously sold out a show with his live band during his 2017 Migration Live Tour.

In addition, OUTLIER continues to amass followers internationally with curated stages at this summer's European festivals, such as Love Saves The Day Festival in Bristol, UK, NuitsSonores in Lyon, France, the notorious Dour Festival in Dour, Belgium and the ever-popular Melt! Festival in Ferropolis, Germany.

Simon Green has experienced another phenomenal year as Bonobo. He was hand picked by famed London nightclub Fabric to reboot their DJ mix series with their first ever Fabric Presents mix. 2019 also finds him in the midst of his current BBC Radio 1 residency. His knack for selection and ability to connect with his audience continue to cement his reputation as one of the most sought after DJs in the world.

General on-sale begins Friday, May 31st at 9am PT / 10am MT / 11am CT / 12pm ET at http://bonobomusic.com.

June 22 - OUTLIER @ Parc Jean-Drapeau - Montréal, QC, Canada

w/ Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, J-E-T-S (Jimmy Edgar & Machinedrum),

Prefuse 73, Durante

July 6 - OUTLIER @ Lakefront Green at Theater On The Lake - Chicago, IL

w/ Derrick Carter, DJ Boring, Quantic (DJ Set), Juan Maclean (DJ Set), Machinedrum

August 2 - OUTLIER @ Wings Over The Rockies Air & Space Museum - Denver, CO

w/ TOKiMONSTA, Mall Grab, Quantic (DJ Set), B.Traits, Catching Flies

August 3 - OUTLIER @ An Outdoor Block Party at The Midway - San Francisco, CA

w/ DJ Harvey, TOKiMONSTA, Nosaj Thing (DJ Set), Quantic (DJ Set),

Chrome Sparks (DJ Set), B.Traits, Catching Flies

August 17 - OUTLIER @ The Brooklyn Mirage - Brooklyn, NY

w/ Tourist, J-E-T-S (Jimmy Edgar & Machinedrum), Quantic (DJ Set),

Catching Flies, Lindstrøm





