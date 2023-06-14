Bonnaroo Continues Its Efforts to Educate and Inspire via Sustainability and Global Consciousness Partnerships

The 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival takes place June 15-18, 2023.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Long regarded as America’s most environmentally friendly and socially impactful camping festival, the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will once again affirm its commitment to change the world with its most diverse array of partners and programming to date, creating more opportunities than ever before for patrons to make meaningful community connections and become more socially and environmentally responsible in the everyday. The 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival takes place June 15-18, 2023 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN.

Bonnaroo and its attendees have maintained a unique commitment to social issues since the festival’s very beginnings, engaging patrons in important conversations amidst the festival’s unceasingly positive atmosphere. Founded in 2009 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Bonnaroo Works Fund (BWF) contributes to remarkable nonprofits and programs promoting community, creativity, and positive influence.

Thanks to the support of fans around the world, Bonnaroo champions those changing the world through arts, education, sustainability, and social impact. In addition to its support of nonprofit organizations, the BWF provides services and programming for the events and causes that align with our values, help communities thrive, and leave a positive impact.

$1 from every ticket sold for the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will go towards sustainability work including the Bonnaroo Farm’s permanent compost pad and solar array, community education, carbon offsets, food recovery efforts, and food bank donations. Furthermore, Bonnaroo attendees inspired to support even more greening initiatives and impact can opt-in to a special Sustainability Add-On with ticket purchase or donate directly to the Bonnaroo Works Fund.

In addition, $2 from every ticket goes to grantmaking through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Over $8M has been distributed since the festival's origin, with more than $300K over the past two years. The current grant cycle continues until August 25. For more information, please see bonnarooworksfund.org/grant-guidelines.

Much of this activity will take place at Bonnaroo’s epicenter of efforts toward sustainability and global consciousness, Planet Roo. A vibrant haven for activism and wellness with representation from over 30 non-profit organizations (NPOs), Planet Roo provides a truly unique opportunity for Bonnaroo attendees to learn, relax, and become inspired to take impactful action.

Planet Roo is anchored by its world-famous solar-powered stage, the HOW Stage. HOW will present an array of invaluable programming – spanning special performances, panel discussions, demonstrations, parties, yoga, dance, meditation classes, and more – all focused on increasing awareness, inspiration, and community engagement.

A multitude of important non-profit organizations will explain their powerful missions and guide fans in how to make a positive impact inspired by Bonnaroo long after the festival has ended. For a complete list of participating partners and non-profit organizations, please see www.bonnaroo.com/partners.

Located within the hay bale building in the heart of Planet Roo, The Academy & Learning Garden has long been an extension of the education provided by Planet Roo, perpetuating its mission of learning, doing, and being by offering intimate and interactive workshop experiences on subjects like visual art, songwriting, upcycling, fermenting, gardening, and more from knowledgeable farmers and non-profits.

In addition, Planet Roo’s Roo Works Café near the Fountain will present new talent from Nashville non-profits like Pitch Music, Musicians on Call, and Notes For Notes, the latter once again hosting the fan favorite Notes for Notes Roo Sessions, complete with a mobile studio where artists provide feedback or contribute to tracks created, produced or recorded by the young musicians of Notes for Notes.

The Roo Works HQ will once again host the Bonnaroo Works Fund Silent Auction, presented in association with Propeller and benefiting the BWF with exclusive autographed items, collectibles, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Complete details are available HERE.

Ever-evolving to adapt to patron habits, Bonnaroo is further collaborating with Propeller and other non-profits to engage attendees before, during, and after the festival by encouraging digital and physical efforts, from inspiring climate action through artist-created PSAs and sustainable road-trip tips in partnership with NRDC.

Patrons participating in a special scavenger hunt will earn points for on-site activities like visit the nonprofit booths in Planet Roo, turning in bags of recycling for Rock & Recycle, attending a How Stage panel or Academy Workshop, leaving no trace at their campsite, and other actions.

As is tradition, BonnaROOTS Community Dinners will be held throughout the festival weekend. The annual locally-sourced sunset feasts – supporting Oxfam America and Eat for Equity – give festival attendees a chance to share a memorable meal alongside special guests like Bonnaroo’s co-founders as well as artists, producers, activists, and others with an appetite for great food and conversation.

Additional support will come from Bonnaroo’s Ninth 1st Annual Roo Run, set for Saturday, June 17. Costumes, creativity, and flair of all kinds are encouraged for the now-traditional 5K loop around The Farm. Athletic shoes are required. Complete registration info is available now HERE.

Outside of Planet Roo, Bonnaroo will support a number of important NPOs including unique non-profit partnerships with the NRDCCalling All CrowsNotes for NotesWell DunnKultureCity, the latter bringing their innovative sensory activation vehicle, S.A.V.E.

Bonnaroo’s long commitment to sustainability, environmental activism, and global consciousness is thanks to the monumental efforts of countless Bonnaroo patrons. The only event on the planet with its own permanent solar array and compost pad on site, Bonnaroo has been diligent in its pursuit of true sustainability since its premiere 2002 event. Complete details regarding Bonnaroo’s sustainability efforts can be found HERE.

The Bonnaroo Works Fund supports regional and national organizations devoted to improving arts, education, and environmental sustainability across the country, with a direct focus on local reinvestment and asset building. Over $8M has been generated thus far, benefiting such important organizations as the ACLU Foundation, Oxfam, Eat For Equity, HeadCount, MusiCares, Rock the Earth, First Book, Music For Relief, and We Are Neutral. BWF also provides much-needed local support to Middle Tennessee, in particular Manchester and Coffee County communities.

Bonnaroo 2023 will once again present a wide-ranging bill featuring a spectacular selection of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day festival, with live music and much more through the night and into the early morning with special sunrise sets.

Highlights will include performances from Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, GRiZ, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, Korn, Louis the Child, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, J.I.D., The Revivalists, Pixies, Girl In Red, Fleet Foxes, and more. Limited tickets remain available exclusively at www.bonnaroo.com/tickets.



