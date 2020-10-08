Bonafide Band & Damian 'Jr. Gong' Marley Release 'Start and Stop' Single

Listen below!

Serving as ambassadors of good vibes and good music, BONAFIDE BAND has taken the world by storm. Located in Las Vegas, NV, by way of Montego Bay, Jamaica, BONAFIDE has hypnotized their fan base with great rhythms infused with sultry base lines and coupled with the smooth and soothing vocals of Jr. Rootz gracing each track. Eager to share their voice in the Conversation about what is going on in the world right now, the BONFAIDE BAND together with DAMIAN "JR. GONG" MARLEY are proud to present the new single "START AND STOP," made available everywhere music is streamed and sold September 4, 2020.

"The world needs LOVE right now," says the BONAFIDE BAND, "and we want to be a part of that Conversation with our music. We come from a place where music always means something, so if we just do music with no footprint, it's a waste of time. And if we just do music to make money, it's a waste of life. It's time to put away our selfishness and come together."

The youngest son of reggae legend Bob Marley, DAMIAN "JR. GONG" MARLEY garnered his own place in music history when he became the first ever reggae artist to win a GRAMMY outside of the reggae category, taking home an award for Best Urban/Alternative Performance for his single "Welcome To Jamrock." Marley's latest album Stony Hill won the 2018 GRAMMY Award in the Best Reggae Album category. Additionally, Damian appeared on Saturday Night Live alongside Jay Z to perform their standout track "Bam," and he is also featured on Ty Dolla $ign's acclaimed track "So Am I" with Skrillex. Most recently, Damian released the remix and music video for his single "Medication" featuring Stephen Marley, Wiz Khalifa, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Often imitated but never duplicated, BONAFIDE BAND consists of three members including Jr. Rootz (lead vocals/drums), Rickydread MD (keyboards/vocals), and Bass Wayne (bass/vocals). Now based in Las Vegas, these gentlemen hail from Montego Bay, Jamaica, and their loyalty to their home runs deep. The BONAFIDE BAND has given back to their home community in Jamaica through various donations from their Across the Bridge Foundation. BONAFIDE BAND members have been stellar members of the Las Vegas community, lending their name to several social issues and causes. In 2012, they contributed proceeds of their music sold in Nevada to benefit the Help of Southern Nevada Organization, a non-profit that serves the poor, the homeless, and those in crisis. Congresswoman Alice Costandina "Dina" Titus journeyed to Las Vegas to personally hand a Certificate of Special Congressional Commendation to mark their 19th anniversary in the music business to the reggae band. In 2017, the group was given their own "Bonafide Reggae Day" on April 21. BONAFIDE BAND and Broadyard Records have teamed up to take over the world by taking reggae music to places it's never been before. "We're always looking to do bigger things with our music by reaching out and lending assistance to families in need," says Jr. Rootz. "Just think what this world be like if we all helped one another reach our potential. That's what BONAFIDE stands for. If my life's purpose is just to make me happy, then it's a wasted life." Watch the video here:

