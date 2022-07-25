Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Featuring the Wolfpack Announce Back-To-Back Las Vegas Performances

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros - consisting of Bobby Weir, Don Was, Jay Lane and Jeff Chimenti - announced today their back-to-back performances at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on October 28-29, 2022 as part of their fall tour in celebration of Weir's 75th birthday.

Presales begin this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT, with general on-sale beginning Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT on AXS.com. Sign up for early access to tickets HERE. The band will once again be joined by The Wolfpack along with Barry Sless on pedal steel, performing the expansive catalog of Grateful Dead, Bobby's solo albums and more.

The band's most recent album Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live In Colorado is out now on Third Man Records. Featuring a collection of songs recorded at the band's live performances at the historic Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, CO in June 2021, the record documents their first live audience concerts in over a year due to the pandemic.

Bobby Weir, a founding member of the legendary Grateful Dead who received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, is one of rock's finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists. Weir has been honored with the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award, the Les Paul Spirit Award, as well as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. His first solo album in more than ten years, Blue Mountain (2016), was critically praised upon release. Weir currently plays with Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, originally a trio formed in 2018 alongside Don Was and Jay Lane.

Don Was is a GRAMMY-winning producer and founder of the '80s funk-rock band Was (Not Was), known for hits such as "Walk The Dinosaur" and "Spy In The House Of Love." As an in-demand, highly acclaimed producer, Was has been honored with four GRAMMY Awards for his production work in each of the past three decades, including Best Album honors for work with the Rolling Stones and Bonnie Raitt.

Production credits include the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Gregg Allman, John Mayer and Neil Young. Albums produced by Was have achieved dozens of multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold certifications and have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. As one of music's top bass players, Was has collaborated with countless musicians throughout his storied career, spanning a multitude of genres.

Jay Lane is a longtime Weir collaborator and drummer, who played with Weir's RatDog for more than 16 years. He was also one of Primus' first drummers and recently performed with Phil Lesh and Friends as well as Dead & Company.

Acclaimed keyboardist Jeff Chimenti has a long history of working with former members of Grateful Dead having performed with Bob Weir & RatDog, The Dead and Furthur. He has been a member of Dead & Company since the band's formation in 2015. In 2020, Jeff Chimenti joined the Wolf Bros and the band began featuring The Wolfpack-a string and brass quintet consisting Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown.

For more information on these performances or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit VirginHotelsLV.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

Photo Courtesy Todd Michalek