Bob Mould Announces Third 'Distortion' Vinyl Boxset

On April 16th, 2021, Demon Music Group will continue their year-long Bob Mould reissue campaign with Distortion: 2008-2019, the third of four vinyl boxsets chronicling the solo career of the legendary American musician. It follows hot on the heels of October's 8 LP Distortion: 1989-1995 boxset, which took in Mould's early solo outings as well as his records with the much-beloved Sugar, January's 9LP Distortion: 1996-2007 boxset continuing through the next steps in Mould's solo career and his outings as LoudBomb and Blowoff, and the 24CD Distortion: 1989-2019 box, which covers the entirety of his post-Hüsker Dü output.

Distortion: 2008-2019 follows Mould through a number of standout records that include some of his most celebrated work - collected here are District Line (2008), Life and Times (2009), Silver Age (2012), Beauty & Ruin (2014), Patch the Sky (2016) and Sunshine Rock (2019), as well as a bonus disc Distortion Plus: 2008-2019, which features Mould's collaborations with Foo Fighters and Butch Walker plus THE 2019 single "I Don't Mind." It comes pressed on clear vinyl with an etched B-side.

As with the previously released boxsets in the Distortion collection, each album in the set has been mastered by Jeff Lipton and Maria Rice at Peerless Mastering in Boston and is presented with brand new artwork designed by illustrator Simon Marchner and pressed on 140g clear vinyl with unique splatter effects. The boxset includes a 28-page companion booklet featuring liner notes by journalist Keith Cameron; contributions from J Mascis and Shirley Manson; lyrics and memorabilia.

Discover more about the boxsets including full tracklistings and FAQs here.

Photo Credit: Shelly Mosman