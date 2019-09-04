Bob Mould Announces Solo Tour and New Single

Fresh off the prestigious TOdays Festival in Torino and a homecoming show to open the weeklong RadioEins Festival in Berlin, Bob Mould kicks off a three week solo electric tour of the United States on September 11 in Cleveland, OH. The tour - with Will Johnson (formerly of Centro-Matic) as special support for all solo dates - continues until September 28 in Annapolis, MD. Tickets are available now at bobmould.com/#tour.

Inside this run of shows, the Bob Mould Band (Jon Wurster and Jason Narducy) will be performing for the third time (2013, 2016) at Chicago Riot Fest on Sunday September 15.

Mould also makes two appearances in London - solo electric at The Garage on September 29 and as a special guest at Richard Thompson's 70th Birthday Celebration at Royal Albert Hall on Monday, September 30 .

The string of performances follow 25+ shows earlier this year in the United States and Europe in support of his latest full-length solo release Sunshine Rock. The critically-acclaimed Sunshine Rock album, released on Merge Records, has been named his most vibrant and optimistic collection of songs to date. The album stems inspiration from a Mould's residence in Berlin, Germany, where he's spent the majority of the last few years. Sunshine Rock was named one of Paste Magazine's best 25 albums of 2019 this summer.

In addition to the tour kickoff, Merge Records is releasing the single "I Don't Mind" on Monday, September 9. Originally performed by the Buzzcocks, Mould's faithful reproduction of their 1978 single was recorded during the Sunshine Rock sessions in May 2018.

In recent news, Mould produced the new Titus Andronicus released in late June. The band accompanied him on multiple dates for the Sunshine Rock tour.

Mould's version of Adult Swim's "Squidbillies" theme is also set for a future release as part of a double LP compilation of various artists.

For information on Mould, music and concert tickets, visit www.bobmould.com.

TOUR DATES:

Wednesday, September 11 - Cleveland OH - Music Box Supper Club +

Thursday, September 12 - Ann Arbor MI - The Ark +

Friday, September 13 - Indianapolis IN - Hi-Fi +

Sunday, September 15 - Chicago IL - Riot Fest (Full band performance)

Tuesday, September 17 - Louisville KY - Headliners Music Hall +

Wednesday, September 18 - Nashville TN - City Winery +

Friday, September 20 - Birmingham AL - Saturn +

Saturday, September 21 - Atlanta GA - City Winery +

Sunday, September 22 - Asheville NC - The Grey Eagle +

Tuesday, September 24 - Carrboro NC - ArtsCenter +

Wednesday, September 25 - Richmond VA - The Broadberry +

Thursday, September 26 - Washington DC - City Winery +

Friday, September 27 - Annapolis MD - Rams Head On Stage +

Sunday, September 29 - London - The Garage

Monday, September 30 - London UK - Royal Albert Hall

November 8-9 - Europa Park Rust DE - Rolling Stone Park

November 15-16 - Weissenhäuser Strand DE - Rolling Stone Beach

Saturday, November 16 - Minehead UK - Shiiine On Weekender

+ w. Will Johnson

Photo Credit: Alicia J Rose





