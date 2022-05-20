Bob Moses Share Vintage Culture Remix of 'Love Brand New'

Today, GRAMMY® Award-winning duo Bob Moses share Brazilian producer/DJ Vintage Culture's club-ready remix of their hit single "Love Brand New" and an accompanying visualizer. One of the most anthemic moments on the Los Angeles-based band's recently released third album The Silence in Between (Domino Recording Company/Astralwerks), "Love Brand New" climbed to the #2 spot at Alternative Radio this week.

In a striking departure from the original version of "Love Brand New" - a moody and mercurial track that's cracked the top ten at AAA Radio and reached #11 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart - Vintage Culture's high-energy remix strips away the band's brooding guitar tones and accelerates the tempo to a thrilling velocity. Building to a wild intensity in its first minute, the remix then bursts into a dizzying explosion of pulsating beats and potent grooves - all while expertly preserving the song's indelible melodies and raw emotion.

"Vintage Culture is a very talented gentleman, and we feel fortunate to be able to have him work his magic on of our tracks for a second time," state Bob Moses, whose 2020 track "Desire" was remixed by Vintage Culture and Kiko Franco. "We look forward to dropping this banging mix in our Club Sets for the foreseeable future."

Widely recognized as one of the most influential and creative forces of his generation in Brazil and beyond, Vintage Culture has also brought his talents to impressive remixes of the likes of Meduza, Moby, Diplo, David Guetta & Sia. The platinum-selling, chart-topping producer/DJ will headline EDC Las Vegas this weekend, in addition to taking the stage at Tomorrowland in July and touring throughout North America and Europe this summer.

"The songs that Bob Moses write and record are inspiring and have an emotional impact on the audience, says Vintage Culture. I admire their talent and I'm very proud to lend my production skills to the new remix of 'Love Brand New.' I look forward to including this new classic in my shows through the Summer of 2022."

Tonight, Bob Moses will continue their headlining tour of North America, a 25-date run whose highlights include last Friday's sold-out show at the legendary Greek Theatre in L.A. With the tour wrapping up tomorrow in their hometown of Vancouver, the band will head overseas for the European leg of their headline tour later this year.

Along with "Love Brand New," The Silence in Between includes singles like "Time And Time Again" (a November release accompanied by a spellbinding video); "Never Ending" (praised by the likes of Clash, who hailed it as "indicative of the pair's creative passions, blending ethereal electronics with the subtle use of club tropes"), and "Hanging On" (a heavy-hearted but life-affirming anthem).

Bob Moses' first full-length since signing to Astralwerks in a unique global partnership with Domino Recording Co., the album follows their JUNO Award-nominated 2020 project Desire and marks their first full-length since 2018's Battle Lines (featuring the hit single "Back Down").

The band's dynamic catalog also includes their acclaimed debut album Days Gone By - a 2015 release featuring standouts like "Tearing Me Up," a Top 15 US Alternative radio hit nominated for two GRAMMY® Awards, with a remix from RAC winning in the category of Best Remix Recording (Non-Classical).

Listen to the new single here: