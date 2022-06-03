Bob Marston & the Credible Sources Release Debut LP 'So Long'

Today, Birmingham, Alabama-based outfit Bob Marston & the Credible Sources have released their debut full-length LP So Long, due out June 3rd.

"With songs written as early as 2004, it would be an understatement to say that our debut album has been a long time in the making, which makes the title, So Long, completely appropriate," Marston told It's Psychedelic Baby Magazine.

"The album is a culmination of years of writing songs and developing them through live performance. The sound can best be described, broadly, as Americana but covers stylistic ground from old school R&B to reggae, from classic country to hard rock, with songs ultimately coming across as some form of roots rock."

The songs on the album fall into two categories-love songs and social justice anthems. From processing a breakup and singing lamentations of romantic deceit, to telling stories that convey big questions about social justice and exploring and trying to understand society and our history, the common thread on So Long is striving for and finding humanity in ourselves, our communities, and society as a whole.

Marston has been on a journey of self-discovery, and with the help of therapy, meditation, and cannabis, his empathic creativity comes shining through the lyrics of every song on So Long. The Credible Sources are equal parts roots rock backing band and high-flying, improv-ready aces. Truly a whole greater than the sum of its wildly capable parts, the band is known for its intricately-woven guitar parts, tight and compelling bass and drum grooves, and pure, emotive vocals, a sound that garners comparisons to The Grateful Dead, moe., Wilco, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and more.

So Long also features keyboard master Matt Slocum (Allman Brothers, Susan Tedeschi, Widespread Panic, and more), monster bass player Adrian Marmolejo (Early James and the Latest). Trombonist Chad Fisher (St. Paul and the Broken Bones), Allen Branstetter (St. Paul and the Broken Bones) on trumpet, award-winning fiddler Adam Purvis, and more.

The album's tracks explore love and devotion through the lens of attempts to salvage a challenging relationship, to pondering life's big questions, and offering commentary on social injustice and societal issues. Brought together by luck, fate, and destiny, this band of seasoned professionals and unproven hotshots upends stereotypes and breaks paradigms as it brings a message of love, honesty, empathy, and infinite possibility to the world, one song at a time.

Listen to the new album here:

TOUR DATES

6/4 - Workplay - Birmingham, AL [ALBUM RELEASE SHOW]

6/22 - Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge - Nashville, TN

6/23 - Commonhouse Aleworks - Charleston, SC

6/25 - River Remedy Brewing Co. - Rome, GA

7/20 - The Hole in the Wall - Austin, TX

7/21 - The 101 - Bryan, TX

7/22 - Abita Brew Pub - Abita Springs, LA

7/23 - Martin's Downtown - Jackson, MS