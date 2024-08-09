Bo Baskoro Releases New Single 'Tongue Tied'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pacific Northwest electro-pop artist Bo Baskoro has released his EP ‘Wildfire’ on all platforms. It was exclusively premiered by Rolling Stone India. Co-produced by Justin Able, ‘Wildfire’ is an energetic and emotional journey highlighted with elaborate electronic production, earnest lyrics, and incredibly catchy melodies. In the single “The Color Blue” Baskoro flexes his sensitivity with an action-packed panoramic production, aptly dubbed “widescreen pop-music.” His flair for dramatics comes through in the epic songwriting and arrangement that composes ‘Wildfire’ and sets an unforgettable scene for this rising talent.

Baskoro was put on the industry's map during his recovery from a tumor and labrum tear surgery, when international brand Maxwell House® commissioned a mini documentary of Bo's experience, and his artistic drive amidst his health trials. Bo was flown to Los Angeles to meet producer Harvey Mason Jr. (president of The Recording Academy, credits include Aretha Franklin, Justin Timberlake, Michael Jackson and Tori Kelly) and had one of his singles (“High”) produced for a Maxwell House® marketing campaign. Baskoro is now featured as one of the faces of MAX by Maxwell House®, appearing in Ads all over YouTube, Instagram, Spotify and all other platforms.)

Bo Baskoro, a passionate alt/pop artist from the Pacific Northwest, is known for its percussive ear candy, honest lyrics and energizing production. Exuding an air of nostalgia, he has worked closely with co-producer Justin Able to create a captivating and cinematic sound. Baskoro has garnered praise from major publications such as Atwood Magazine and Prelude Press. His most popular song “High (Keep Up)” released in 2017, has accumulated nearly 2 million streams on Spotify. The singer has played with notable talents like Tessa Violet and Alison Sudol of A Fine Frenzy.

