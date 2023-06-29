Blur Release New Track 'St. Charles Square'

Their new album will be out July 21st via Parlophone/Warner.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
French International Pop Sensation Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral Photo 4 Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral

Blur Release New Track 'St. Charles Square'

With just over a week to go until blur take the stage for two unmissable shows at Wembley Stadium, the band today dropped “St. Charles Square,” the latest track to be released from their highly-anticipated brand new album The Ballad of Darren, out July 21st via Parlophone/Warner.

“I fed up, I’m not the first to do it.” – St. Charles Square

The opening line of "St. Charles Square" is already firmly established as a crowd favorite, with audiences enthusiastically roaring along with Damon Albarn as the band blaze their new songs across Europe this summer.

The song’s chorus recalls the discordant art-pop swagger of earlier work and sees Albarn queasily exclaim “cause there’s something down here, and it’s living under the floorboards” encircled by backing vocals that compound the sense of encroaching peril and a quintessentially marauding guitar turn from Graham Coxon.

Eight years since their chart-topping album The Magic Whip (2015), blur made a surprise return 6 weeks ago with the release of "The Narcissist," racking up over 10 million global streams—and counting—with a song which The Guardian (4/5 stars) describes as sounding like “…Blur have never been away.” 

Blur were most definitely back the moment Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree burst onto the stage for an electric live return at their first warm-up and first-ever show at Colchester Arts Centre in Essex on May 19th.

With further shows in Eastbourne, Wolverhampton and Newcastle and now on the road in Europe, blur will have already performed their iconic and much-loved songs—along with new tracks "The Narcissist" and "St. Charles Square"—to more than 2 million ecstatic fans across Europe by the time they take stage for their first-ever Wembley Stadium shows in London in just over a week.

The band will welcome old friend and special guest Phil Daniels for a very special guest appearance on both nights at Wembley Stadium, with Sleaford Mods joining the line-up for the sold-out Saturday, July 8th show along with critically acclaimed English singer-songwriter and Mercury Prize nominee Self Esteem and London-based electro-pop duo Jockstrap. Sunday, July 9th will see Paul Weller and The Selecter open for blur, with DJs Steve Davis and John Doran & Kavus Torabi also set to entertain the crowds at what promises to be two unmissable summer nights.

The band’s headline show on Saturday, July 8th at Wembley Stadium sold out in minutes, with a second and final show added for Sunday, July 9th. Last remaining tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Photo Credit: Reuben Bastienne-Lewis


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Andrew Cushin Releases New Single Its Coming Round Again Photo
Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'It's Coming Round Again'

The accompanying music video shows a snapshot of Andrew’s experience on his first ever U.S. tour including footage from his recent performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Cushin is currently wowing sold-out crowds in arenas across North America supporting Louis Tomlinson.

2
Small Crush Releases New Single 5 Photo
Small Crush Releases New Single '5'

Small Crush release their infectious and adorable single and music video, '5.' In the video, directed by Jak Kerley at Shibby Pictures, the band transports themselves back to sunny pastimes. Small Crush will also soon be embarking on a month-long tour with The Happy Fits, Windser, and Hot Freaks this October as well as supporting Jeff Rosenstock.

3
Sore Dream & Hisham Akira Bharoocha to Release New Album Photo
Sore Dream & Hisham Akira Bharoocha to Release New Album

We rebuild through deconstruction. By taking apart pre-existing systems, we assemble a framework for the future from the wreckage.  Sore Dream—which features Dylan Walker and Spencer Hazard of Full Of Hell— cobble together elements of noise, electronic, and industrial into a dark, dynamic, and dangerous vision.

4
Video: Rapper & Producer J French Releases Music Video For MERCI Photo
Video: Rapper & Producer J French Releases Music Video For 'MERCI'

This new music video for “MERCI” follows the successful release of stand out single “BREAKFAST” off J French’s previous album Good Karma and which has seen placements in videos with major brands, including the UFC, NBA, Footlocker, Dallas Cowboys and most recently Jake Paul’s highly anticipated return to YouTube.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Kim Cattrall Will Not Return to SEX & THE CITY Role After AND JUST LIKE THAT CameoKim Cattrall Will Not Return to SEX & THE CITY Role After AND JUST LIKE THAT Cameo
Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'It's Coming Round Again'Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'It's Coming Round Again'
Small Crush Releases New Single '5'Small Crush Releases New Single '5'
Sore Dream (ft. mem. Full Of Hell) & Hisham Akira Bharoocha Join Forces for Self-Titled AlbumSore Dream (ft. mem. Full Of Hell) & Hisham Akira Bharoocha Join Forces for Self-Titled Album

Videos

Video: Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury Video Video: Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
PARADE
ALADDIN