Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Track 'Tape Measure'

His forthcoming debut album, Radio Songs which will be released on January 20, 2023.

Nov. 21, 2022  

DAVE ROWNTREE is pleased to share the new single "TAPE MEASURE" from his forthcoming debut album, Radio Songs which will be released on January 20, 2023 through Cooking Vinyl.

"Tape Measure" is streaming now. It's a song that dips into the melting pot of sound that the Blur drummer accumulates from his passion for dipping in and out of radio stations the world over and landing on the distinctive sound of a Bollywood soundtrack that Dave splices together with a clipped beat. It's a colorful tune, all rhythm and melody.

Dave Rowntree on "Tape Measure":
"Anxiety - an unpleasant emotion of inner turmoil and dread. We're fundamentally herd animals, whose main defensive tactic is running away and hiding. We've no sharp claws or teeth to fight with. So we're over sensitized to danger. We see shapes in the shadows, faces in the fire. Disaster always lurks on the grey edges of our consciousness. On the upside, come the zombie apocalypse, we anxious people will already be in hiding, leaving all you smug normies to have your brains eaten."

"Tape Measure" follows a recent run of UK debut solo gigs, culminating in a sold-out show at London's Omeara. Radio Songs was produced by Leo Abrahams (Brian Eno, Wild Beasts, Ghostpoet). Pre-order Radio Songs HERE

Fans who pre-order the album through Rough Trade will be given access to a special release day show at their East London (UK) store (first come, first served) and live Q&A. Pre-order the record through Rough Trade HERE to attend the show.

Watch the new music video here:



Jadu Heart Share New Singles Freedom & Blame Photo
Jadu Heart Share New Singles 'Freedom' & 'Blame'
'Freedom' provides Jadu Heart’s most singalong chorus to date, a call to arms for those not willing to submit to a rigid life. An escapist anthem, it's no coincidence that it was written during lockdown when the band felt suffocated both physically & musically. The Jaxon Whittington directed music video follows a cowboy.
DIJAHSB Announces Living Single-Inspired EP Photo
DIJAHSB Announces 'Living Single'-Inspired EP
DijahSB moves closer to their dream of living happily and being a voice for the LGBTQ+ community. The Toronto-based hip hop artist – known for giving the world a glimpse into the mind of a Black non-binary artist rapping their way through hope, heartbreak and breakthroughs – announces the next step in their musical evolution.
THE WINERY DOGS to Release New Album III in February Photo
THE WINERY DOGS to Release New Album 'III' in February
It’s been, well, a literal dog’s age since the vibrant powerhouse trio known as THE WINERY DOGS--RICHIE KOTZEN, MIKE PORTNOY, and BILLY SHEEHAN--marked their recording territory with new music. But now, following a seven-year break from the studio, THE WINERY DOGS are back in full force with their aptly named third album III.
Nicky Youre Shares New Song Eyes on You Photo
Nicky Youre Shares New Song 'Eyes on You'
“Eyes On You” arrives alongside a camp-style official video that follows an apprehensive Nicky as he cat-sits for a neighbor and, in the end, wins the hearts of the kitten and its owner. Directed by Vision Kid, the visual made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

From This Author - Michael Major


November 21, 2022

Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America, Caroline, or Change), who has earned Oscar® nominations for his screenplays for Spielberg’s Lincoln and Munich. Watch the new video featurette now!
November 21, 2022

'Freedom' provides Jadu Heart’s most singalong chorus to date, a call to arms for those not willing to submit to a rigid life. An escapist anthem, it's no coincidence that it was written during lockdown when the band felt suffocated both physically & musically. The Jaxon Whittington directed music video follows a cowboy.
November 21, 2022

Inspired by the popular Twitter account, Chicago Party Aunt, the adult animated comedy follows Diane and Daniel as they navigate work, family, romance, and most of all, how to party. The cast includes Lauren Ash, Rory O’Malley, RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley,  Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Katie Rich, And Chris Witaske.
November 21, 2022

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network reveals the movie trailer for the OWN Holiday movie, “A Christmas Fumble,” the story of a crisis management queen who gets the toughest assignment of her career when she’s asked to handle a breaking scandal for former pro footballer Jordan Davies, who also happens to be a former flame. Watch the video trailer now!
November 21, 2022

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).