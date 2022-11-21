Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Track 'Tape Measure'

DAVE ROWNTREE is pleased to share the new single "TAPE MEASURE" from his forthcoming debut album, Radio Songs which will be released on January 20, 2023 through Cooking Vinyl.

"Tape Measure" is streaming now. It's a song that dips into the melting pot of sound that the Blur drummer accumulates from his passion for dipping in and out of radio stations the world over and landing on the distinctive sound of a Bollywood soundtrack that Dave splices together with a clipped beat. It's a colorful tune, all rhythm and melody.

Dave Rowntree on "Tape Measure":

"Anxiety - an unpleasant emotion of inner turmoil and dread. We're fundamentally herd animals, whose main defensive tactic is running away and hiding. We've no sharp claws or teeth to fight with. So we're over sensitized to danger. We see shapes in the shadows, faces in the fire. Disaster always lurks on the grey edges of our consciousness. On the upside, come the zombie apocalypse, we anxious people will already be in hiding, leaving all you smug normies to have your brains eaten."

"Tape Measure" follows a recent run of UK debut solo gigs, culminating in a sold-out show at London's Omeara. Radio Songs was produced by Leo Abrahams (Brian Eno, Wild Beasts, Ghostpoet). Pre-order Radio Songs HERE

Fans who pre-order the album through Rough Trade will be given access to a special release day show at their East London (UK) store (first come, first served) and live Q&A. Pre-order the record through Rough Trade HERE to attend the show.

Watch the new music video here: