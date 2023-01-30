Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bluphoria Release New Song 'Ain't Got Me'

Bluphoria Release New Song 'Ain't Got Me'

It's off of the band’s forthcoming major label full-length debut, expected to release later this year.

Jan. 30, 2023  

EDGEOUT Records artist Bluphoria are thrilled to share their newest single "Ain't Got Me." "Ain't got me was one of the oldest Bluphoria songs I've written," says Reign LaFreniere. "It was one of those songs that made itself after I had the chords. It's a bit of a nostalgia trip for me that I hope others can relate to."

The song premiered earlier this week via V13 who said "For a band that only started playing together their sophomore year at the University of Oregon and is already this sharp, we feel pretty confident that these kids are going places." The band also performed the song live on Today in Nashville last week. "Ain't Got Me" follows the releases "Walk Through Fire" and "Set Me Up" all off of the band's forthcoming major label full-length debut, expected to release later this year.

For their new record, the band worked with GRAMMY® award-winning producer Mark Needham (Fleetwood Mac, Imagine Dragons, Mt. Joy, The 1975) at the famous East Iris Studios in Berry Hill, as well as Needham's personal studio in Nashville.

Adds Needham, "a great young band with instinctive pop sensibilities combined with a cool edginess and rawness."

Listen to the new single here:

About Bluphoria:

Bluphoria is an alternative rock band with blues rock and psychedelic rock influences. Formed in 2019, the band hails from Eugene, Oregon and is fronted by Reign LaFreniere, 23 (lead vocals, lead guitar) along with Dakota Landrum, 19 (rhythm guitar, background vocals) Rex Wolf, 21 (bass, background vocals) and Dani Janae, 21 (drums, background vocals).

Bluphoria began playing together in their sophomore year at the University of Oregon and was signed to EDGEOUT Records/UMe/UMG in early 2021.

Photo by: Jena Yannone



