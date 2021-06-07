Blue Engine Records Releases 'Blues Symphony (Symphony No. 2)'

Blue Engine Records releases the first recording of Blues Symphony (Symphony No. 2), an innovative and colossal work from Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Wynton Marsalis. In the hands of The Philadelphia Orchestra under the direction of celebrated conductor Cristian Măcelaru, Blues Symphony (Marsalis's second symphony) takes the 12-bar blues and explodes it into a lyrical, kaleidoscopic history of American music.

Blues Symphony (Symphony No. 2) is available globally on all digital platforms from Blue Engine Records.

The symphony's seven movements are each infused with different influences-a ragtime stomp here, a habanera rhythm there-and, collectively, they take listeners on a sonic journey through America's revolutionary era, the early beginnings of jazz in New

Orleans, and even a big city soundscape that serves as a nod to the Great Migration. This 2019 performance, recorded live in Verizon Hall at Philadelphia's Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, builds upon the legacies of Scott Joplin, James P. Johnson, George Gershwin, and other American masters, demonstrating the genius and breadth of Marsalis's imagination.

"The blues helps you remember back before the troubles on hand and in mind," says Marsalis, "and they carry you on the wings of angels to a timeless higher ground." With the exquisite palette provided by The Philadelphia Orchestra, Blues Symphony (Symphony No. 2) is a triumphant ode to the power of the blues and the scope of America's musical heritage.

Blues Symphony (Symphony No. 2) movements:

I. Born in Hope

II. Swimming in Sorrow

III. Reconstruction Rag

IV. Southwestern Shakedown

V. Big City Breaks

VI. Danzón y Mambo, Choro y Samba

VII. Dialog in Democracy

