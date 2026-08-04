WHO ASKED? Tour by DOMi & JD BECK to Hit Australia This November

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Grammy-nominated duo DOMi & JD BECK are set to bring their WHO ASKED? Tour to Australia's East Coast this November, marking a return to the country with a run of intimate theatre shows. The instrumental keyboard and drum act, known for blending progressive jazz, hip-hop and R&B, will perform at Melbourne's 170 Russell, Sydney's Metro Theatre and Brisbane's The Triffid.

Released last week through Anderson .Paak's APEs and Blue Note, WHO ASKED? is the anticipated sophomore album from one of music's most mind-blowing acts. The follow up to 2022's debut, NOT TiGHT, which was produced by .Paak and received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, WHO ASKED? continues to expand the duo's mix of jazz, funk, hip-hop, electronic music, and improvisation.

With more contributors than ever across 15 tracks, a strikingly beautiful orchestral vision comes to life, as DOMi & JD BECK sing on almost every track. It might almost resemble chamber pop, if chamber pop had 50 times as many notes, shifty time signatures, and an overall vibe of jazz-born indietronica cut with verdant flower-child freedom.

Comprising French-born keyboard phenomenon Domi Louna and drumming prodigy, Texas native JD Beck, the duo has garnered acclaim from music fans, critics and audiences around the world.

Forming in 2018, they bowled over buttoned-up jazz fans with a cover of a Coltrane classic that they renamed 'Giant Nuts', they wowed heads with a dizzying 4 minutes and 20 seconds of live medley of Madvillainy by MF DOOM and Madlib, and they rearranged the rules of pop by jamming with Ariana Grande and Thundercat on a pandemic-era livestream — Domi on keys, head bobbing to the beat while using all four limbs to make a band's worth of sound, and JD on drums, looking like he's having the chillest time of his life at roughly 1,000,000 BPM.

Their incredible NPR Tiny Desk Concert has accrued close to 2 million views, and they have appeared on US television The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – joined by Mac DeMarco for 'TWO SHRiMPS', and Jimmy Kimmel Live! With Anderson .Paak for 'TAKE A CHANCE'.

Returning this November for the first time since 2024, Australian audiences can expect an unforgettable evening of jaw-dropping musicianship, unpredictable improvisation and the genre-defying sound that has made DOMi & JD BECK one of the most celebrated live acts on the planet.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 10 November – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC – moshtix.com.au

Thursday 12 November – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW – ticketek.com.au

Friday 13 November – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD – moshtix.com.au

Tickets are available via frontiertouring.com/domiandjdbeck. A Frontier Member presale runs 24 hours from Thursday 6 August, 11am AEST, or until presale allocation is exhausted. General tickets go on sale beginning Friday 7 August, 12pm AEST.

WHO ASKED? was released through Anderson .Paak's APEs and Blue Note, following the duo's 2022 debut album NOT TiGHT, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. The new release features 15 tracks and finds DOMi & JD BECK singing on nearly every song, expanding their sound with contributions from a wider range of collaborators.

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