Blossoms Announce New Album FOOLISH LOVING SPACES

As their highly anticipated North American tour approaches, British chart-topping, award-winning, five-piece band Blossoms have revealed the title, artwork, track-listing and release date for their highly anticipated third studio full-length. Foolish Loving Spaces [pre-order HERE] is to be released on January 31, 2020 [Avenue A/Virgin EMI] and will feature 10 new tracks.



Foolish Loving Spaces was produced by the band's consistent and talented team of James Skelly and Rich Turvey at Parr Street Studios in Liverpool. Tom Ogden's increasingly direct lyrical range turns album three into a romantic page-turner of light and shade, while its divergent moods are supplied by Myles Kellock's piano and keyboard lines, careering from urgent stabs of TV game show-theme synth to more classic, rolling notes. The record's multi-instrumental color and widescreen sound is provided by pedal steel / lead guitarist Josh Dewhurst, while Joe Donovan on drums and Charlie Salt on bass bring fluidly danceable grooves throughout, complemented on occasion by a wall of gospel harmony.



Speaking about the inspiration for the album, the band explains: "The album is a pure celebration of love in all of its splendid and baffling guises, toying with the so-called sins of lust and forbidden infatuation. It's inspired by a summer spent listening to 'Stop Making Sense', 'The Joshua Tree' & 'Screamadelica'."



Next month, starting in Washington, D.C on November 5, the Stockport five-piece will be joined by Dublin band Inhaler as support, and will be making stops in Brooklyn, NY, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles for their headlining tour. For more information and tickets go to: https://www.blossomsband.co.uk



Following a SOLD-OUT North American tour back in 2017 -- including critically acclaimed appearances at Coachella Festival in California and Lollapalooza in Chicago - Blossoms have gone on to amass almost a quarter-of-a-billion combined global streams, with North America being their second biggest market in the world.



Since forming in 2013, Blossoms have enjoyed widespread success and acclaim. Their 2016 debut full length topped the album charts for two consecutive weeks and went on to earn the band BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations, while 2018's Cool Like You charted at number 4 in the UK album chart, spawning anthemic singles such as I Can't Stand It, There's A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) and How Long Will This Last?



In other news, Blossoms launched their 'Blossoms Pubcast' this year. The podcast, which has topped the iTunes podcast charts, is based at The Blossoms in Stockport - the pub that gave the band their name. [Listen on Apple and Spotify).



'Foolish Loving Spaces' is out January 31, 2020.

Pre-order HERE

FOOLING LOVING SPACES

1. If You Think This Is Real Life

2. Your Girlfriend

3. The Keeper

4. My Swimming Brain

5. Sunday Was A Friend Of Mine

6. Oh No (I Think I'm In Love)

7. Romance, Eh?

8. My Vacant Days

9. Falling For Someone

10.Like Gravity

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

11/05 - Rock & Roll Hotel - Washington, D.C*

11/07 - Elsewhere: The Hall - Brooklyn, NY*

11/09 - Mod Club - Toronto, ON*

11/10 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL*

11/13 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA*

11/14 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA*

*with Inhaler





