Bloc Party Announce Surprise New EP 'The High Life EP'

The EP is due to be released on July 21st via Infectious / BMG.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 1 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023 to Save and Celebrate Queer Spaces Photo 3 FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023
Anne Wilson Unveils Heart-Wrenching Tribute 'Seventh of June' Photo 4 Anne Wilson Unveils Heart-Wrenching Tribute 'Seventh of June'

Bloc Party Announce Surprise New EP 'The High Life EP'

Bloc Party have today confirmed details of a surprise new EP, The High Life EP, due to be released on July 21st via Infectious / BMG.

The news follows a busy first half of 2023 for Bloc Party. Fresh off of an extensive worldwide tour in support of Paramore, the band recently released EP title track “High Life,” and their first ever collaboration with another artist, “Keep It Rolling” (with KennyHoopla).

“When we were invited on the Paramore tour, we really wanted to get together and capture where the band was at and share that music,” notes frontman Kele Okereke. “We got in the studio with our friend Charlie Andrew and this EP was the result – we’re very proud of these four tracks and they hopefully offer a little bridge between Alpha Games and what’s next for the band. To me, it's the sound of coming out of the wilderness and re-embracing life.”

Following Hayley Williams’ praise for Bloc Party on her BBC Sounds podcast “Everything Is Emo,” the band were hand picked by Paramore to support across their 2023 world tour.

Speaking on the podcast, Williams hailed the band as Paramore’s “number one reference”, adding, “I’m really really thankful for this band, I’m so thankful that they’re back, they’re playing shows they’re putting out great songs, and it just makes me feel even more excited to get back out into the world.” Kele Okereke joined Williams onstage at the last night of their UK tour together at London’s O2 Arena to perform a duet of Bloc Party’s song “Blue Light” together.

Following the Paramore shows, Bloc Party will play a select number of UK festivals this Summer, including Tramlines, Leopallooza and Standon Calling – see below for full dates.

Bloc Party - 2023 Live Dates:

7/21 - Tramlines - Sheffield

7/22 - Leopallooza - Cornwall

7/23 - Standon Calling - Hertfordshire

After almost two decades, six albums, multiple world tours and a variety of solo projects along the way, Bloc Party remain a vital force, continuing to innovate and reinvent their sound. 

The band’s latest studio album Alpha Games was described by NME as the soundtrack to “a new generation of indie discos'' and by iPaper as “the feel of the bloodshot eyes of a night out, one of those evenings that no one wants to end.” The record became their fifth UK top 10 album.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Nils Lofgren Salutes Charlie Watts In New Single Photo
Nils Lofgren Salutes Charlie Watts In New Single

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame E Street Band member, Crazy Horse member and solo artist Nils Lofgren released “Won’t Cry No More (For Charlie Watts),” a blistering track that channels the passing of Charlie Watts into a broader reflection on loss and perseverance.

2
Franklin Jonas Drops Debut EP Sewer Rat Photo
Franklin Jonas Drops Debut EP 'Sewer Rat'

Sewer Rat, the debut EP from rising artist Franklin Jonas, is out now on Pizzaslime Records / Mad Decent. The new EP, written and produced by Franklin and Charlie Brand (Miniature Tigers, Weezer, Skizzy Mars), introduces the sonic world Franklin has worked for several years to create. Watch the new music video now!

3
Kim Petras to Embark on Feed The Beast World Tour Photo
Kim Petras to Embark on 'Feed The Beast World Tour'

Ahead of this Friday’s anticipated release of her debut album Feed The Beast, GRAMMY-winning, international pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has announced her 34-date Feed The Beast World Tour. Stops include Miami, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston and San Diego.

4
Scott Hoying of Pentatonix Releases New Single Parallel Photo
Scott Hoying of Pentatonix Releases New Single 'Parallel'

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning artist Scott Hoying, who has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide as part of the multi-platinum-selling a cappella group Pentatonix, releases his brand new single, “Parallel” via BMG. It was written by Hoying and produced by Jon Levine (Dua Lipa, Rachel Platten, Drake).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

King Announces 'Champagne Talk' World Tour 2023King Announces 'Champagne Talk' World Tour 2023
Oliver Tree Releases “Bounce” New Single Heralds Third Solo Album 'Alone in a CrowdOliver Tree Releases “Bounce” New Single Heralds Third Solo Album 'Alone in a Crowd
Dolly Parton Debuts At #1 On Mediabase Classic Rock Songs Chart Scoring Second Straight Self-Penned Rock #1Dolly Parton Debuts At #1 On Mediabase Classic Rock Songs Chart Scoring Second Straight Self-Penned Rock #1
Anna Tivel Announces 'Outsiders (Live in a Living Room)' & Premieres 'The Bell' (Acoustic)Anna Tivel Announces 'Outsiders (Live in a Living Room)' & Premieres 'The Bell' (Acoustic)

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Ellie Kemper Take Her First Broadway Bows in PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
Watch Ellie Kemper Take Her First Broadway Bows in PETER PAN GOES WRONG
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET