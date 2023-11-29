Blakeiana Back With New Single 'Gahdamn'

Once again, she holds nothing back on the track.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

Capping off a breakout year, buzzing 23-year-old St. Louisan rapper BlakeIANA unveils a brand new single and music video entitled “GAHDAMN” today. 

Once again, she holds nothing back on the track. A sultry trapped-out beat brushes up against her raunchy and racy double entendre on the verses. She scores with quotable sports metaphors such as “Tatum shot I never miss” and “I’m Kobe on that court for real, put my points on the board.” The chantable chorus instantly hits hard as she grins, “I’m like ‘GAHDAMN’.”

The accompanying visual pays homage to the classic flick ATL as BlakeIANA takes over a roller rink. She invited fans to join her on Instagram and wound up turning the set into a full-blown party! Mega-producer Murda Beatz makes a cameo in the video as well.

Speaking of, she formally breaks the news of her being the first artist signed to Murda’s new label in partnership with 300 Entertainment and represented by Xyion Inc.

Co-Presidents Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab commented, “Murda is one of the most influential, innovative, and important producers in music. His ear is second-to-none. With Murda at the helm and naturally talented artists like BlakeIANA, this partnership is a win all around.”

Murda Beatz added, “From the moment I saw her on TikTok, I knew she was a star and had star presence. I introduced her to Rayna & Selim. I’ve admired the way 300 Entertainment moves and develops artists for a long time. There was no better place to partner with on the growth of BlakeIANA’s career. I’m excited for what the future holds.”



