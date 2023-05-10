Blake Rose Set to Join Lauren Spencer Smith on North American Tour This Summer

Fresh off an incredible run of UK live dates with rising artist Mimi Webb, burgeoning Australian artist, Blake Rose is getting ready to hit the road once again in North America, this time joining multi-platinum singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith on her Mirror Tour as a special guest.

Blake will embark on the 19-date North American leg, alongside singer Geena Fontanella, kicking off July 14 in Chicago, and playing cities including Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and more, before concluding August 17 in Vancouver, BC.

Blake will then rejoin the tour for its Australia & New Zealand Leg in October, with shows confirmed in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland.

Presale tickets will be available starting Monday, May 15, with public on sale beginning Friday, May 19. For access to presale tickets & VIP, sign up at tour.LaurenSpencerSmith.com to receive a presale code before tickets go on sale.



Before hitting the road, Blake is confirmed on the bill for Roc The Lake Music Festival in Canandaigua, NY on July 7, joining AJR, Chelsea Cutler, Lawrence, and Almost Monday. For tickets, please visit www.cmacevents.com/events/rocthelake/.

Following multiple high-profile tours supporting the likes of Dean Lewis, girl in red, Noah Kahan and Ashe, Blake played two SOLD OUT headline shows in Los Angeles and New York last Fall. For a list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit www.blakerosemusic.com.

Earlier this year, Blake released his brand-new EP, titled You'll Get It When You're Older via AWAL Recordings, which NPR appropriately labeled "a musical portrayal of growing up and gaining wisdom, curiosity and regret", and lead UPROXX to proclaim "If you haven't been introduced to Perth export Blake Rose yet, get familiar." He also made his US Television debut, performing 'Dizzy' from the EP on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden.

This new EP sees Blake taking the reins as producer on the bulk of the material, once again steering the overall vision. The 7-track collection features early favorites, including 'Use Me', which Billboard proclaims"flips the script on self-empowerment anthems," 'In Your Arms' (LISTEN), 'Dizzy' (WATCH), the deeply personal 'Magazine' (LISTEN), and 'Demon' (WATCH), praised by Consequence as a "bright and bouncy pop track" that "transforms once the first chorus hits, becoming an anthemic and explosive hype track," as well as focus track 'Don't Stop The Car,' with its glitchy beat and hypnotic hook, which Blake reveals is "about reaching a breaking point from all of the anxiety and pressure in your life building up so much you start chasing adrenaline to escape it."

The album's closing track 'Already Be Dead' finds acoustic guitar creaking beneath the verses, and Blake's high-register echoes on the hook, "Oh Darling if I was you, I'd already be dead." Speaking about the track, Blake says "'Already Be Dead' fully realizes the whole concept of You'll Get It When You're Older," he notes. "Most importantly, it further cemented the respect and admiration I had gained for my sister for making it through."

'You'll Get It When You're Older,' will serve as the follow up to Blake's debut EP, 'A World Gone By' released in 2021. Blake's catalog continues to grow with each subsequent release, showcasing his adept lyricism and keen ear for a catchy hook and earworm melodies, evidenced by his impressive listener base, amassing more than 350 million streams across all releases.

Hailed by V Man as "an artist to watch," Blake Rose's sound is anchored in luminous and lush conjurations, offset by sparse beat-craft, off-kilter plugins, in-the-box wizardry, and soulful intonation. In just over a year, Blake Rose went from busking in the streets of Perth to becoming one of the most exciting new artists to emerge in recent years. He first catapulted into the spotlight with self-penned, self-produced gems such as his debut 'Hotel Room,' and follow-up track, 'Lost,' further igniting a buzz.

Talking about what he hopes people take away from the new EP, Blake is optimistic. "When you listen to the EP, I hope you walk away with more empathy for others. Try to see all sides of the story to understand the people around you. I'm in a period of my life where I'm trying to be as empathetic as possible not necessarily just with the music, but with the world. I think I'm on the right path."

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

07/07 - Roc The Lake Music Festival - Canandaigua, NY^

07/14 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL*

07/15 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI*

07/17 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON*

07/19 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA*

07/21 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA*

07/22 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD*

07/25 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY*

07/28 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA*

07/29 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL*

07/31 - Emo's - Austin, TX*

08/02 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX*

08/04 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ*

08/05 - Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA*

08/08 - Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA*

08/11 - Observatory - Santa Ana, CA*

08/12 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA*

08/14 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR*

08/15 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA*

08/17 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC*

AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES

10/27 - Palais Theatre - Melbourne, AU*

10/29 - Enmore - Sydney, AU*

11/01 - The Tivoli - Brisbane, AU*

11/04 - Powerstation - Auckland, NZ*

*Joining Lauren Spencer Smith

^Festival Appearance