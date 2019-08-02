Black Futures Release New Single BODY & SOUL

Sentient sonic anarchists Black Futures have released 'Body & Soul', the newest offering to be taken from their debut album, Never Not Nothing, which is out August 30th via Music For Nations.



'Body & Soul' showcases two integral pieces of the Black Futures formula - the calm and the chaos. Catchy and infectious melodies swell throughout the verses, creating a false sense of security which is shattered by the thunderous distortion of the ground-quaking chorus.



Featuring footage from Expedition 001, which saw the band circumnavigate the globe in one trip taking in the vast desolation of Joshua Tree - where they erected a monolithic logo in the middle of a hippy commune and played a strung-out gig as witnessed in the video for previous single 'Trance' - to performing an outrageous set in an abandoned Russian Cold War bunker in Berlin where Soviet warheads had been aimed at the West.

Check out the track here:





The Expedition also saw them spend time in the Far East where the duo filmed the video for 'Body & Soul' in the metropolis of Tokyo. Amid tropical heat and the anarchic influence of the city's punk clubs, the video features a breakdancing hazmat dancer whose energy and movement mirrors the track's infectious intensity.



Black Futures state: "'Body & Soul' is a simple, singular expression. We are all the same cocktail of matter squished together to form a body. A vessel for experience and feelings. It's time to free yourself from the shackles of conformity.



"Drain your brain of hyper capitalist smug and become steward of all life! An empathy machine! Humans; the protectors of existence! Gather as a mass of humanity and have an apocalypse prevention party! Giving the meaningless meaning! I am you and you are me! Make Weird & Live Free! .....



Or summink like that! At least that's what Joe Strummer told me in my dreams."



'Body & Soul' follows the band's previous releases 'Tunnel Vision' (an unrelenting Krautrock-inspired explosion), 'Love' (a gritty slab of industrial rave), 'Karma Ya Dig!?' (a psychedelic anthem of solidarity), 'Riches' (think NIN-meets-MGMT), 'Trance' (a euphoric-rock bliss-blast) and the corroded Kasabian garage-glam of 'Me.TV' featuring a call-to-arms monologue from Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie - all of which feature on their upcoming debut album, Never Not Nothing.



A collection of apocalyptic anthems emanating from a source of caustic melody and infectious distortion, Never Not Nothing is a further revelation from their vision of a crumbling world, inhabited by a cast of random reprobates and shot through with a sardonic British humour: a devastating gathering of monumental, maximalist and magnificent music, laser-honed to conquer what's left of the world.



And that album title? "It means absolutely nothing but absolutely everything at the same time", say the band. "It's all encompassing; infinite nothingness."



Acclaimed for their raucous and wild shows, Black Futures have made a name for themselves following a string of incredible performances supporting Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes as well as a number of mind-blowing festival appearances at All Points East, Camden Rocks, Download Festival and Glastonbury.



They're now set to take their anarchic live show and army of hazmats to Kendal Calling and Boomtown to end their triumphant Summer, before heading out across the UK throughout October supporting Black Peaks.



Live dates can be found below - with more to be announced soon - tickets are availablehere.

BLACK FUTURES TOUR DATES 2019

FESTIVAL DATES

28/07 - Cumbria, Kendal Calling Festival

09/08 - Winchester, Boomtown Festival

09/11 - Lincoln, 2Q Festival



IN STORE PERFORMANCES

30/08 - Rough Trade East - Album Release Show

31/08 - Banquet, Kingston

02/09 - Rough Trade, Nottingham

03/09 - Rough Trade, Bristol

04/09 - HMV, Birmingham

05/09 - HMV, Manchester



BLACK PEAKS TOUR

03/10 - Manchester, Gorilla

04/10 - Aberdeen, The Lemon Tree

05/10 - Glasgow, Garage

06/10 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

08/10 - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

10/10 - Bristol, The Fleece

11/10 - London, Camden Electric Ballroom





