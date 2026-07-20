Memorials, Members of Electrelane & Wire, to Launch East Coast Tour

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MEMORIALS, a band whose members include musicians from Electrelane and Wire, is set to launch a run of East Coast headline tour dates in support of its new album ALL CLOUDS BRING NOT RAIN, out now on Fire Records.

Photo courtesy of the artist

MEMORIALS, composed of Electrelane frontwoman Verity Susman and Wire guitarist Matthew Simms, are excited to announce U.S. headline tour dates in support of their recent album All Clouds Bring Not Rain out now on Fire Records (order). The album includes acclaimed singles 'Cut Glass Hammer,' 'Wildly Remote,' 'Dropped Down The Well' and 'In The Weeds.' The release has been praised by writers at NPR, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Bandcamp, Magnet Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, Under The Radar, and many more.

The band's upcoming East Coast tour kicks off September 3 in Kingston, NY at Tubby's, with additional stops in Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, as well as a performance at Raleigh, NC's Hopscotch Festival and more.. Tickets are on-sale now.

Recorded mostly in a studio in a barn secluded deep in the woods in southwestern France, the new album All Clouds Bring Not Rain imbued with the sense of freedom that experience evokes. The duo locked themselves away and reemerged with an unusual record that is both melodic and unconventional. For such an ambitious album it's striking that it was written, performed, recorded and mixed solely by the two of them. Their attention to detail in their sound meant finding several other studios to record in, including a harpsichord at 4AD's studio in London and a vibraphone and vintage Leslie speaker in Stereolab drummer Andy Ramsay's studio Press Play.

Drawing from folk, dub, post-punk, experimental tape music, '60s soul, garage rock, spiritual jazz, and Canterbury prog, MEMORIALS fold their influences into a sound that's wholly their own, imagine Nico fronting Can with David Axelrod in the control room (at least for a moment or two). Verity's unadorned, instantly memorable vocals anchor the songs, while Matthew's adventurous production opens them up into unexpected terrain.

Highlights include lead single 'Cut Glass Hammer,' built around evolving modular synth lines and inspired by a visit to Yoko Ono's Music of the Mind exhibition; 'In The Weeds,' a dub-folk hybrid that's eccentric and surprisingly catchy; and 'Wildly Remote,' which drifts from drone-heavy lullaby into an unexpected saxophone tape-loop solo. Elsewhere, the bleak live favorite 'Dropped Down The Well,' the post-punk ballad 'Bell Miner' (featuring field recordings of Australian bell miner birds), and the groovy, retro-futurist 'Mediocre Demon' showcase the album's range and ambition.

Following a period spent composing the soundtrack to an acclaimed Kate Bush documentary and a U.S. tour with Stereolab, All Clouds Bring Not Rain captures MEMORIALS at their most confident and exploratory, a richly detailed, immersive album that rewards deep listening.

Tour Dates

September 04 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

September 06 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

September 07 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

September 08 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

September 09 - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbour

September 10 - Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Festival

All Clouds Bring Not Rain Tracklist

1. Life Could Be A Cloud

2. Cut Glass Hammer

3. Can't See A Rainbow

4. Dropped Down The Well

5. In The Weeds

6. Reimagined River

7. Mediocre Demon

8. Bell Miner

9. Lemon Trees

10. Watching The Moon

11. Wildly Remote

12. Holy Invisible

The tour adds to a stretch of live music activity covered recently on BroadwayWorld, including Idina Menzel announcing upcoming concert dates with local symphonies running through May 2027.

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