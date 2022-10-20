Bitty McLean Covers Bob Andy's 'Let Them Say'

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The new single will be released on October 28.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Bitty McLean's cover of Bob Andy's 1968 hit "Let Them Say" is the first single from the forthcoming album, We Remember Bob Andy, a tribute featuring 15 artists covering the late Jamaican singer/songwriter's catalog, to be released during Reggae Month - February 2023.

"Let Them Say" will be released as a single with a music video on Bob Andy's birthday, October 28th, 2022. The video, directed by Fredi Nwaka, portrays the struggles of a modern day busker in the streets of London, whose love for his family and his life in music gets him through his hardships - a heartwarming, contemporary interpretation of the Bob Andy original.

Produced by Dean Fraser, We Remember Bob Andy will be available on vinyl, digital platforms and as a double CD. The album will include Bob Andy cover versions from Beres Hammond, Tarrus Riley, Luciano, Romain Virgo Nadine Sutherland, Richie Spice, and others, extended with nine instrumental versions.

Bob Andy, born Keith Anderson, is celebrated as one of Jamaica's greatest songwriters, with a catalog including tracks like "Too Experienced," "My Time," "Sun Shines For Me," "Fire Burning," and "I've Got To Go Back Home," among dozens of evergreen anthems.

Bitty McLean initially recorded as a soul artist in the 1990s, but his love for Jamaican rocksteady was realized through UK producer and impresario George Peckings and the album Bitty McLean On Bond Street in 2004, a heavily nostalgic release that leaned into the riddim catalog of the late Duke Reid and his Treasure Isle label. Tracks including "Walk Away From Love" have been reggae standards ever since.

McLean's popular "Made To Fall In Love" with Sly & Robbie was released on VP Records' Reggae Gold 2019 collection.

Photo Credit: Rob Connor Photography



