Bittersweethearts Release New Single 'Empty'

Fast-rising indie rockers Bittersweethearts have released their latest single “Empty.”

Listen to “Empty,” a kaleidoscopic blast of Tarantino-esque rock vibes that mixes elements of Blondie and Mazzy Star with inspiration pulled from a failing relationship. Zooming in on the tipping point of realizing that person is no longer good for you, “Empty” drives with the new wave cool you’d find at renowned NYC club CBGB’s.

“I was in a failing relationship that was so draining,” shares frontwoman Zoe Infante on the inspiration for the single. “People in life can have that effect on you and it’s hard to see it until you reach a breaking point. This song is about finally realizing that person was not good for me. I’m sure a lot of people can relate to that.”

“Modern-day society holds an unrealistic view of women,” continue guitarist Alyssa Robertson alongside bassist Zach Andrews and drummer Daniel Jun on the song’s themes. “A woman has to believe everything is great with a smile on her face when the guy isn’t pulling his weight. Sooner or later, something gives, and you have the realization that you can transform a situation for the better if you just get out. As hard as it may seem in that moment, the reward of being free of toxicity is so worth it.”

Currently on the West Coast leg of their Running on Empty tour which has brought them to legendary venues including Whisky A Go Go and The Viper Room, Bittersweethearts have been dazzling audiences with their unique blend of rock and alternative music after wrapping their first-ever European tour following the releases of singles “Hate To Love,” “Polly Plastic,” and latest dreamy, heart-wrenching track “Run From You.”

Running On Empty Tour Dates:

September 8 – Bully’s – New Westminster, BC

September 10 – Stage 722 – Portland, OR

September 14 – Molly Malone’s – Los Angeles, CA

September 15 – Big Shotz – Lancaster, CA

September 16 – Good Omen – Escondido, CA

photo credit: Scotty Wise