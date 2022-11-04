Bishop Briggs Spread Holiday 'Cheer' on New Track

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs shares her upbeat holiday track entitled "Cheer" via RCA Records UK today.

Of the track Bishop shared, "I wrote "Cheer" to be a warm and comforting blanket this holiday season. I have felt an immense importance with spreading joy amidst the darkness that can sometimes cloud my days. I hope this song brings that twinkle back into your eyes and an eagerness for some hot cocoa!"

"Cheer" follows Bishop's empowering and engaging new single "superhuman", which received critical praise from outlets like V Magazine, which raved, "Featuring soothing vocals and an infectious guitar loop, Briggs sings an uplifting and encouraging song about overcoming all of life's challenges, despite obstacles," while Alternative Press praised, "Bishop Briggs remains unstoppable. The singer-songwriter is back with another stirring anthem, "superhuman." Its punchy hook is a powerful testament to her inner strength."

Earlier this year, Bishop released the emotionally charged one-two punch of "High Water" and "Art of Survival." She enraptured viewers with a stirring rendition of "High Water" on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Continuing to make waves, Bishop recently released "Revolution," which graces the tracklisting of the EA Games NHL 23 Soundtrack and video game. Plus, the MLB chose to use "Revolution" prominently during the playoffs.

She also contributed "Lessons of the Fire" to the NETLFIX original series Devil In Ohio. Last month, the series dominated the platform at #1 in the US and cracked the Global Top 10 for two weeks at #2. It has impressively inspired over 153 million hours of viewing time and 1.4 billion minutes watched.

Bishop Briggs is known for emotional and cathartic songs that blur the boundaries between alternative, pop, and electronic. Born in London to Scottish parents, Bishop grew up in Japan and Hong Kong. Days after graduating high school, she moved to Los Angeles where, after years of performing at any venue that would have her, she was discovered in a small hole-in-the-wall by a former-A&R rep and the rest was history.

The music of Bishop Briggs transcends the limitations of singular genres, blending folk, pop and electronic music into a wholly unique sound. Her debut track "Wild Horses" reached #1 on Spotify's US Viral Chart and #2 on Spotify's Global Viral 50 charts, with airplay on Sirius XM's Alt Nation, Zane Lowe's Beats 1 Show and a prized spot in Acura's 2016 TLX and ESPN's NFL Playoffs ads. She followed up with the

RIAA-certified platinum single, "River," a searing and cathartic track that captured the attention of tastemakers and gatekeepers and rose to #3 on the Alternative chart with over 680 million global streams while Bishop's videos have 524M overall views on YouTube and she has 1 million YouTube subscribers.

After her critically acclaimed albums "Church of Scars" and "Champion", headline tours, live performance slots opening for Coldplay, Kaleo, alt-J, and Bleachers, and with more music on the way, Bishop Briggs is set to have her most incredible year yet. It began with the double dose of emotion on the 2022 singles "High Water" and "Art of Survival."

She parlayed this energy into "REVOLUTION," which graced the Soundtrack for NHL 23. Continuing a banner year, she also served up "Lessons of the Fire" as the lead track for the smash NETFLIX series Devil In Ohio. With new single "superhuman" and now "Cheer", Bishop ignites her most fearless, focused, and fiery era yet.

