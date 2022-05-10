Billy Strings Wraps-up Three Sold-Out Shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings performed three sold-out shows at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium this past weekend with special surprise guests Bryan Sutton (Friday), Bob Weir (Saturday and Sunday) and Les Claypool, Marty Stuart and Ronnie McCoury (Sunday).

The Nashville performances add to yet another unstoppable year for Strings, who will continue his massive headline tour through this fall.

Upcoming stops include Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater (two nights, both sold out), New York's The Rooftop at Pier 17 (sold out), Louisville's Iroquois Amphitheater (three nights, all sold out), Indianapolis' TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (two nights) and Portland's McMenamins Edgefield (two nights), as well as newly confirmed dates in Buena Vista, CO (two nights), Los Angeles, Asheville (three nights), Philadelphia (two nights), Washington, DC (two nights) and New Orleans (two nights) among many others.

See below for the tour routing-complete venue and ticket details to be announced soon.

The tour celebrates Strings' widely acclaimed new album, Renewal, which was produced by Jonathan Wilson and is out now via Rounder Records. Released to widespread attention, The New York Times praises, "a premier bluegrass mind for this post-everything era...he has zigged and zagged between the form's antediluvian traditions and rapid-fire improvisations that hit like hard bop, all within songs with hooks so sharp that he seems poised for crossover stardom."

The album also landed on several "Best of 2021" lists including The Bitter Southerner, No Depression, Glide, The Boot, Folk Alley and was one of the Top 50 Most Played Albums at Americana Radio. Strings recently performed the album track "Hide And Seek" on the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

In addition to Strings (vocals, guitar, mandolin, piano, synth, guitjo) and Wilson (celesta, percussion, harpsicord), the record features Strings' band-Billy Failing (banjo, piano, background vocals), Royal Masat (bass, background vocals) and Jarrod Walker (mandolin, guitar, background vocals)-as well as special guest musicians Spencer Cullum (pedal steel), John Mailander (violin) and Grant Millikem (synth).

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music's most compelling artists. Since his 2017 debut, he has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards, named Entertainer of the Year and Guitar Player of the Year at the 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards and has performed on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," PBS' "Austin City Limits" and "Bluegrass Underground." A respected figure across all genres, Strings has also recently collaborated with a wide variety of artists including Bill Kreutzmann, Luke Combs, Del McCoury, Fences, RMR and many more.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 12-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 13-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 14-Denver, CO-Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

June 15-Dayton, OH-Rose Music Center at The Heights (SOLD OUT)

June 16-Maryland Heights, MO-Saint Louis Music Park (SOLD OUT)

June 18-Manchester, TN-Bonnaroo

June 23-Cary, NC-Koka Booth Amphitheatre

June 24-Cary, NC-Koka Booth Amphitheatre

June 25-Cary, NC-Koka Booth Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

June 29-New York, NY-The Rooftop at Pier 17 (SOLD OUT)

June 30-Scranton, PA-Peach Music Festival

July 2-Baltimore, MD-Pier Six Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

July 3-Baltimore, MD-Pier Six Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

July 22-Louisville, KY-Iroquois Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

July 23-Louisville, KY-Iroquois Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

July 24-Louisville, KY-Iroquois Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

July 28-Chicago, IL-Lollapalooza

July 29-Indianapolis, IN-TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 30-Indianapolis, IN-TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (SOLD OUT)

August 4-Saint Charles, IA-Hinterland Music Festival

August 5-Minneapolis, MN-Surly Brewing Festival Field (SOLD OUT)

August 6-Moorhead, MN-Bluestem Amphitheater

August 9-Bonner, MT-Kettlehouse Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

August 10-Bonner, MT-Kettlehouse Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

August 12-Troutdale, OR-McMenamins Edgefield

August 13-Troutdale, OR-McMenamins Edgefield (SOLD OUT)

August 14-Redmond, WA-Marymoor Park

August 27-Tisbury, MA-Beach Road Weekend

September 9-Alpharetta, GA-Outlaw Music Festival at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 10-Charlotte, NC-Outlaw Music Festival at PNC Music Pavilion

September 11-Virginia Beach, VA-Outlaw Music Festival at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 13-Bridgeport, CT-Outlaw Music Festival at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

September 26-Boston, MA-Outlaw Music Festival at Xfinity Center

September 17-Asbury Park, NJ-Sea.Hear.Now Festival

September 18-Saratoga Springs, NY-Outlaw Music Festival Performing Arts Center

September 23-Buena Vista, CO-Venue announcing soon

September 24-Buena Vista, CO-Venue announcing soon

September 28-Sacramento, CA-Venue announcing soon

September 30-Stanford, CA-Venue announcing soon

October 1-Dana Point, CA-Ohana Fest

October 2-Los Angeles, CA-Venue announcing soon

October 7-9-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits 2022

October 14-16-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits 2022

October 15-Oklahoma City, OK-Venue announcing soon

October 29-Asheville, NC-Venue announcing soon

October 30-Asheville, NC-Venue announcing soon

October 31-Asheville, NC-Venue announcing soon

November 3-Kalamazoo, MI-Venue announcing soon

November 4-Saginaw, MI-Venue announcing soon

November 5-Pittsburgh, PA-Venue announcing soon

November 9-Rochester, NY-Venue announcing soon

November 11-Uniondale, NY-Venue announcing soon

November 12-Philadelphia, PA-Venue announcing soon

November 13-Philadelphia, PA-Venue announcing soon

November 16-Richmond, VA-Venue announcing soon

November 18-Washington, DC-Venue announcing soon

November 19-Washington, DC-Venue announcing soon

November 29-Oslo, Norway-Rockefeller Music Hall

November 30-Copenhagen, Denmark-Vega

December 1-Sockholm, Sweeden-Slaktkyrkan

December 3-Berlin, Germany-Columbia Theater

December 4-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Melkweg

December 5-Cologne, Germany-Gebadue 9

December 7-London, UK-O2 Forum Kentish Town

December 8-Manchester, UK-O2 Ritz Manchester

December 9-Dublin, Ireland-The Academy (SOLD OUT)

December 11-Glasgow, UK-Galvanizers Yard

December 30-New Orleans, LA-Venue announcing soon

December 31-New Orleans, LA-Venue announcing soon