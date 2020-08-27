Billy Strings Shares Official Video for 'Watch It Fall'

The song was released on the band's 2019 album "HOME."

Today, Billy Strings is premiering the official video for "Watch it Fall" off the band's latest album HOME, which was released in September 2019 via Rounder Records. Directed by INDECLINE, the new video features several apt illustrations reflecting Strings' lyrics being drawn on a train as it moves across various points across the United States.

Strings is known for his intense, confessional songwriting, and has infused this aesthetic with his own experiences and inspirations, adopting traditional sonic and lyrical idioms to confront contemporary social truths.

"I'll never understand why people try to walk so tall / How long until there's nothin' left at all?" sings Strings. An unmasked commentary on the status of cultural dissolution, this video comes at a tumultuous time in the United States as wildfires, hurricanes, politics, and social injustice come to a head.

The song progresses to touch on such hot topics from Wall Street to climate change. All the while, Strings issues an urgent plea to the listener to contemplate exactly how long it will be until there is nothing left of the day-to-day comforts that so many take for granted. The resounding question leaves us wondering whether people will come together in positive, unified action, instead of simply sitting back and watching it all fall.

NormalThe new video follows the recent announcement of "Meet Me At The Drive-In Tour" a seven-night tour that will kick off on Sept 11. All tickets are available via billystrings.com.

Watch the "Watch It Fall" video below.

MEET ME AT THE DRIVE-IN TOUR

September 11 @ Mohegan Sun Arena | Wilkes-Barre, PA

September 12 @ Mohegan Sun Arena | Wilkes-Barre, PA

September 13 @ Mohegan Sun Arena | Wilkes-Barre, PA

September 16 @ McHenry Outdoor Theater | McHenry, IL - SOLD OUT

September 17 @ McHenry Outdoor Theater | McHenry, IL - SOLD OUT

September 18 @ Expo Gardens | Peoria, IL

September 19 @ Expo Gardens | Peoria, IL

View More Music Stories Related Articles