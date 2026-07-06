Billy Strings Adds Three New Dates to Fall Headline Tour

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3x Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings has added three new shows to his extensive headline tour this fall, including Austin’s Moody Center and two special performances that will mark the grand reopening of Chattanooga’s newly renovated Tivoli Theatre.

Tickets for Chattanooga’s theatre shows will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster Request. A locals-only pre-sale begins Tuesday, July 7 at 10:00am local time, followed by the Ticketmaster ticket request period, which begins on Wednesday, July 8 at 10:00am local time and ends on Monday, July 13 at 11:59pm local time. Tickets for the Austin show will be available for general on-sale this Friday, July 10 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.billystrings.com/tour.

The new shows coincide with the recent reveal of Strings’ highly anticipated new album, So Much for Goodbyes, out August 28 via Reprise Records. Pre-order/pre-save HERE. Ahead of the release, Strings unveiled a new song from the project, “Burn the Other End,” (written by Strings and Paul Hoffman). Produced by Strings and T Bone Burnett, the 16-track project is accompanied by original artwork created by Strings’ late mother, Debra Apostol.

“I made this record to honor my mother,” Strings shares. “To notice and embrace this very significant period of grief in my life and make art from it. To turn my heartbreak into songs while using my guitar as a coping mechanism as I always have. It’s always been there for me to lean on through the hard times, and I figure it always will…until it’s my time to say goodbye.”

So Much For Goodbyes will be available on vinyl in black, wood grain, and sun core variants, with all production completed in the U.S. The records were plated and pressed at Denver’s Paramount Pressing & Plating, founded by veteran engineer Gary Salstrom and multi-Grammy Award winner David Rawlings, and cut for vinyl by Jeff Powell at Take Out Vinyl in Memphis, TN.

Alongside his headline tour, Strings recently returned to PBS’ Austin City Limits, where his performance will air later this fall as part of Season 52. Additionally, his first annual “Ionia Freak Fair” will take place on August 28 and 29, featuring performances from Strings, Sierra Hull, Greensky Bluegrass and more.

Strings earned his third Grammy Award and second consecutive win for Best Bluegrass Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards with Highway Prayers, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales chart, becoming the first bluegrass album in 22 years to achieve the feat. In addition to his solo work, Strings has collaborated across genres with artists including Kacey Musgraves, Primus, Luke Combs, Cryptopsy, Willie Nelson and Tony Trischka, among others, and recently contributed a cover of “If You’re Gonna Be Dumb, You Gotta Be Tough” for the upcoming film Jackass: Best and Last.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has earned widespread recognition, including three Grammy Awards, two back-to-back Artist of the Year at the Americana Music Awards, four-time Entertainer of the Year at the International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards. He has also appeared and performed at NPR’s Tiny Desk, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NPR’s Fresh Air, The Howard Stern Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Bluegrass Underground.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 14—Roanoke, VA—Berglund Center (SOLD OUT)

July 17—Portsmouth, VA—Portsmouth Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

July 18—Portsmouth, VA—Portsmouth Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

July 21—Boston, MA—Agganis Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 22—Boston, MA—Agganis Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 24—Portland, ME—Cross Insurance Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 25—Portland, ME—Cross Insurance Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 28—Hartford, CT—PeoplesBank Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 31—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (SOLD OUT)

August 1—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (SOLD OUT)

August 4—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum (SOLD OUT)

August 6— Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center (SOLD OUT)

August 7—Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center (SOLD OUT)

August 8—Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center (SOLD OUT)

August 28—Ionia, MI—Ionia Freak Fair (SOLD OUT)

August 29—Ionia, MI—Ionia Freak Fair (SOLD OUT)

September 18—Denver, CO—Ball Arena (SOLD OUT)

September 19—Denver, CO—Ball Arena (SOLD OUT)

September 20—Denver, CO—Paramount Theatre† (SOLD OUT)

September 25—Los Angeles, CA—The Orpheum Theatre† (SOLD OUT)

September 26—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum

September 28—San Diego, CA—Pechanga Arena

October 2—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena

October 3—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena

October 6—Eugene, OR—Matthew Knight Arena

October 9—Everett, WA—Angel of the Winds Arena

October 10—Everett, WA—Angel of the Winds Arena

October 20—Chattanooga, TN— Tivoli Theatre†

October 21—Chattanooga, TN—Tivoli Theatre†

October 23—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

October 24—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

October 30—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 31—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

December 4—New Orleans, LA—Saenger Theatre† (SOLD OUT)

December 5—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center

December 9—Sugar Land, TX—Smart Financial Centre

December 11—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena

December 12—Austin, TX—Moody Center

﻿†Ticketmaster ticketing request

Photo credit: Dana Trippe

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