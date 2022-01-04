Billy Strings Confirms Spring Headline Tour

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and musician Billy Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through the spring with newly confirmed shows at Las Vegas' Brooklyn Bowl, San Diego's Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater, Houston's 713 Music Hall, Austin's Moody Amphitheater, Dallas' The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, St. Augustine's St. Augustine Amphitheatre (three nights) and Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium (three nights). Tickets for the spring tour go on-sale this Friday, January 7 at 10:00am CT, full details can be found here.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Strings, who is nominated

in two categories at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Bluegrass Album (Renewal) and Best American Roots Performance ("Love and Regret"). Moreover, Strings is #2 on Pollstar's year-end Live 75 chart, after spending 20 weeks on the chart throughout 2021.

Out now via Rounder Records (stream/purchase here), Renewal was produced by Jonathan Wilson and solidifies Strings' position as a singular artist-one who honors the history of the music that inspires him, while continually pushing it forward. With the record's sixteen tracks, Strings shares a more personal and honest perspective through his songwriting, while incorporating his wide range of influences with elements of bluegrass, classic rock, metal, psychedelic music and more.

Reflecting on the record, Strings shares, "I listen to this album now and it's emotional. I could sit there and tweak it forever, but there's a point where it's like building a house of cards. Yeah, I could add an extra tower on top, but it might collapse. I've always doubted myself, and I still do, but this album makes me think, 'Hey, you're doing all right, kid. You just need to keep going.'"

In addition to Strings (vocals, guitar, mandolin, piano, synth, guitjo) and Wilson (celesta, percussion, harpsicord), the record features Strings' band-Billy Failing (banjo, piano, background vocals), Royal Masat (bass, background vocals) and Jarrod Walker (mandolin, guitar, background vocals)-as well as special guest musicians Spencer Cullum (pedal steel), John Mailander (violin) and Grant Millikem (synth).

Renewal adds to a triumphant career for Strings, who won Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards for his 2019 record, Home. Released to overwhelming acclaim, The Associated Press praised the album, asserting, "it is his creative musical storytelling, paired with solid vocals on Home that should seal the deal, pleasing fans of the genre and creating some new ones...the perfect blend of pure talent and pluck," while The Wall Street Journal proclaimed, "Billy Strings has clearly emerged as a premier guitar flatpicker of this era" and Rolling Stone declared, "one of string music's most dynamic young stars." Strings and the record also topped Billboard's 2020 year-end chart in both Bluegrass categories: Top Bluegrass Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums.

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music's most compelling artists. Since his 2017 debut, he has been awarded Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards, named Entertainer of the Year and Guitar Player of the Year at the 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards and has performed on PBS' "Austin City Limits" and "Bluegrass Underground." A respected figure across all genres, Strings has also recently collaborated with a wide variety of artists including Bill Kreutzmann, Luke Combs, Del McCoury, Fences, RMR and many more.

Tour Dates

February 3-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

February 4-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

February 5-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

February 6-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

February 11-Greensboro, NC-Greensboro Coliseum

February 12-Norfolk, VA-Chartway Arena

February 15-Augusta, GA-Bell Auditorium

February 16-Augusta, GA-Bell Auditorium

February 18-Knoxville, TN-Civic Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

February 19-Knoxville, TN-Civic Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

February 26-Tempe, AZ-Innings Festival

March 3-Madison, WI-The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)

March 4-Madison, WI-The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)

March 5-Madison, WI-The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)

March 9-Cleveland, OH-KeyBank State Theatre (SOLD OUT)

March 11-Cincinnati, OH-Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center (SOLD OUT)

March 12-Cincinnati, OH-Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center (SOLD OUT)

March 26-London, UK-Islington Assembly Hall (SOLD OUT)

March 27-London, UK-Islington Assembly Hall (SOLD OUT)

April 1-3-Olympic Valley, CA-WinterWonderGrass Tahoe

April 9-Santa Barbara, CA-Santa Barbara Bowl

April 10-Santa Barbara, CA-Santa Barbara Bowl

April 13-Santa Ana, CA-Observatory

April 15-Las Vegas, NV-Brooklyn Bowl

April 16-San Diego, CA-Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 21-Houston, TX-713 Music Hall

April 22-Austin, TX-Moody Amphitheater

April 23-Dallas, TX-The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 29-St. Augustine, FL-St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 30-St. Augustine, FL-St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 1-St. Augustine, FL-St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 6-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium

May 7-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium

May 8-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium

August 26-28-Tisbury, MA-Beach Road Weekend

Bold dates will be on sale Friday, January 7 at 10:00am CT here.