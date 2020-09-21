Billy Strings Celebrates Anniversary of 'Home' With Performance

They will perform live from Red Rocks on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.

Billy Strings surprised fans with a special announcement over the weekend that the band will be performing live from Red Rocks for a live streaming event happening on Saturday, Sept 26 at 6pm MT. The band will play three full sets of music to a crowdless Red Rocks Amphitheatre via nugs.tv and Cinematics for their first-ever headlining performance. The video production, which will utilize the latest Red Digital Cinema, Blackmagic Design & DJI Drone 6k cameras mixed with the 7C Cinema live style, will treat viewers to a one-of-a-kind 4K Ultra Cinematic live music experience.

Fans may purchase live video streams for the show for $19.99 HD / $34.99 4K HERE. The purchase of the stream will provide unlimited on-demand access for 48 hours.

The newly announced Red Rocks performance comes almost a year to the day (Sept 27, 2019) after the release of Strings' latest album HOME (Rounder Records). The release of HOME was seemingly a launching point for an incredible growth spurt. Pollstar reported, "in 2020, Strings has doubled, tripled or even quadrupled his ticket counts in most markets." The band earned four 2020 IBMA Award nominations including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year, and the 2020 Americana Music Association's Honors and Awards nominated the band for Emerging Act of the Year. The group also made their national television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this past July and has received national recognition in outlets like The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NPR, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Relix, American Songwriter, Pollstar, Billboard, Garden & Gun, and so many more.

HOME is undoubtedly the Michigan-born, Nashville-based artist's bravest excursion thus far, completely rewiring bluegrass with elements of punk, country, folk rock, and genuine psychedelic exploration to fashion something altogether his own. Strings has infused the aesthetic with his own experiences and inspirations, adopting traditional sonic and lyrical idioms to confront contemporary social truths. With guest appearances from the likes of Jerry Douglas and Molly Tuttle and produced by Glenn Brown (Greensky Bluegrass, Marcus Miller), HOME marks a landmark on Billy Strings' ongoing creative journey, its fearless songs and freewheeling approach recasting string-based American music in his own inimitable image.

View More Music Stories Related Articles