Billy Strings Adds Livestream Tickets for Final Spring Tour Dates

In celebration of a landmark year of performances, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will livestream the final three dates of his spring tour this weekend-April 9-11 at Mobile, AL's Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Tickets for the livestreams, which will broadcast via nugs.net, are on-sale now with a selection of purchase options, including a special bundle with access to all three shows. Full details can be found at nugs.net/billystringslivestream.

The Mobile dates cap off an ambitious run for Strings, who has continued to perform throughout the past year, both virtually and in-person with socially distanced shows. Most recently, he performed three nights at St. Augustine FL's The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, four nights at Columbia, SC's Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center, a sold-out show at Austin, TX's Long Center, livestream concerts from iconic venues in New Orleans and Austin and, finally, his six-night "Déjà Vu Experiment"-a one-of-a-kind livestream event broadcast from Port Chester, NY's The Capitol Theatre. Reflecting on these performances, Pollstar declares, "The hottest hand in jamgrass mastered pandemic touring...in a fraught year, Strings and those around him parlayed that fervor into the rare pandemic success story, blazing trails in livestreaming, drive-in touring and socially distanced podded shows while remaining true to their core values of authenticity and fan engagement."

Continuing his triumphant year, Strings recently won Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards for his acclaimed record, Home. Released on Rounder Records, Home was produced by Glenn Brown and furthers Strings' reputation as "one of string music's most dynamic young stars" (Rolling Stone). Of the album, The Associated Press proclaims, "it is his creative musical storytelling, paired with solid vocals on Home that should seal the deal, pleasing fans of the genre and creating some new ones...the perfect blend of pure talent and pluck," while The Wall Street Journalpraises, "Billy Strings has clearly emerged as a premier guitar flatpicker of this era." Moreover, Strings and the album topped Billboard's 2020 year-end chart in both Bluegrass categories: Top Bluegrass Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums.

Michigan-born and now Nashville-based, Strings arrived on the music scene as one of the most compelling new artists with the release of his 2017 debut LP, Turmoil & Tinfoil. Since his debut, Strings has been awarded Guitar Player of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards, selected as one of Rolling Stone's 2017 "New Country Artists to Know" and performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and PBS' "Bluegrass Underground." Often playing over 200 shows per year, he has also become known as an electric live performer, keeping the improvisational tradition of bluegrass alive while incorporating elements of several diverse genres. WXPN's World Café declares, "a bona fide phenom...with his virtuosic guitar playing front and center, Strings fuses bluegrass to psych rock, country and jam music, without fussing over what bluegrass should be."