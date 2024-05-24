Billy Ray Cyrus Releases Reflective New Single 'You Came Along'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-hyphenate global entertainer Billy Ray Cyrus is "embracing the truest love he’s ever known (People.com)" with his newest single, “You Came Along,” available everywhere now. Reflecting his roots and diverse influences, the song is a heartfelt and honest expression of his life and soul, free from rules and limitations.



Written and produced by Billy Ray Cyrus, Sean Kelly and Burleigh Clyde Johnson, "You Came Along" describes a true representation of Cyrus' journey, inspired by a "no box" mindset, resonating with his commitment to authenticity and emotional openness in his music.



People.com exclusively premiered a first listen to the introspective track where "the acoustic guitar strums back the emotionally charged lyrics that find Cyrus feeling utterly grateful for the loved one who came into his life and stole his heart 'so completely.' The crux of the track speaks not only to Cyrus’ warm, hearty sentiments but also to his artistry as a whole."



"This song is everything I am as a singer / songwriter / producer / musician. All my roots, all my influences encompassed in this song. Lyrically and musically, I’ve always worn my emotions wide open on my sleeve. No rules. No limits. No preconceived notions. Just music that I enjoy making that is true and honest to my life and my soul. That’s what 'You Came Along' is - a guy from Kentucky that loves all styles of music just being real. Like Carl Perkins said to me, and what I try to express to others in my field that ask for advice: 'Don’t try and think inside the box. Don’t try and think outside the box. THINK LIKE THERE IS NO BOX' ," Billy Ray Cyrus shared.

ABOUT BILLY RAY CYRUS:

Two-time GRAMMY® winner Billy Ray Cyrus is a critically and commercially acclaimed superstar who has established himself as a household name across all areas of the entertainment landscape, including music, movies, television, theater and more. A passionate philanthropist, he dedicates his time and talent giving back to U.S. service members, veterans and first responders. Billy Ray Cyrus holds the worldwide record for the longest Hot 100 No. 1 best-selling RIAA® 14x Diamond-certified song of all-time as an artist and songwriter for “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X. He exploded onto the music scene when his first album, Some Gave All, debuted on the all-genre Billboard 200 album chart at No. 1 and stayed there for a record-breaking 17 weeks in 1992. The lead single, "Achy Breaky Heart," became a phenomenon and went multi-platinum, also becoming the first ever song to achieve triple platinum status in Australia. After "Achy Breaky Heart," he followed up with back-to-back hits “It Could’ve Been Me,” “She’s Not Crying Anymore,” “Some Gave All,” and many more. Billy Ray Cyrus knocked himself out of the top Billboard position with his second No. 1 album, It Won’t Be The Last, featuring smash hits “In the Heart of a Woman,” “Words By Heart” and “Somebody New.” In addition to his GRAMMY® Awards, his accolades include Billboard Music Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, MTV VMA Moonmen, Country Music Association Awards, American Music Awards and Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences Juno Awards, among many more.

Photo Credit: Derrek Kupish

Comments