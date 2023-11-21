Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose Cyrus Sign With Buchwald For Global Representation

Their Top 20 single, "Plans," climbed to No. 16 on both Mediabase's Adult Contemporary Chart and Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose Cyrus Sign With Buchwald For Global Representation

Buchwald has signed GRAMMY winning multi-hyphenate Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Cyrus for worldwide representation in all areas outside of music.

Billy Ray and Firerose continue to be managed by Scott Adkins and represented by Nick Meinema's Action Entertainment Collaborative for agency representation for LIVE music bookings.

Recently, the pair appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and performed together on "Good Morning America."
 
Billy Ray Cyrus is a critically and commercially acclaimed superstar who has established himself as a household name across multiple areas of the entertainment landscape, including music, television, theater and more. Throughout his nearly three-decade career, he has achieved global success as an actor including the beloved series Doc and carried Doc as the lead, which ran 4 seasons and 88 episodes.

Doc opened the door for worldwide syndication for Billy Ray and his film and television brand. Billy Ray also created and starred in the CMT comedy series Still the King, which ran for two seasons. In addition to Hannah Montana: The Movie, film credits include Mulholland Drive, Christmas Comes Home to Canaan, and The Spy Next Door, to name just a few.
 
Billy Ray exploded onto the music scene when his first album, Some Gave All, debuted on the all-genre Billboard album chart at No. 1 and stayed there for a record-breaking 17 weeks in 1992. The lead single, "Achy Breaky Heart," became a phenomenon and went multi-platinum, also becoming the first ever song to achieve triple platinum status in Australia. After "Achy Breaky Heart," Cyrus followed up with back-to-back hits “It Could've Been Me,” “She's Not Crying Anymore,” “Wher'm I Gonna Live When I Get Home?” and the anthemic “Some Gave All.”

Cyrus knocked himself out of the top Billboard position with his second No. 1 album, It Won't Be The Last, featuring smash hits “In the Heart of a Woman,” “Words By Heart” and “Somebody New.” His success continued with dozens more singles that redefined country music. In 2021, he celebrated the highest RIAA 14x Diamond-certified song in recorded music history with Lil Nas X on the worldwide smash, “Old Town Road (Remix ft. Billy Ray Cyrus).”
 
In addition to his GRAMMY Awards, Billy Ray's accolades include Billboard Music Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, MTV VMA Moonmen, Country Music Association Awards, American Music Awards and Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences Juno Awards, among others.
 
Australian-born singer, songwriter and actress Firerose duets with her husband Billy Ray on their new single, "Plans," which climbed to No. 16 on both Mediabase's Adult Contemporary Chart and Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart.

She has performed on national television programs, including “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan," “Good Morning America,” and has been featured in People Magazine, American Songwriter, Taste of Country, Us Weekly, CNN, iHeartRadio, The Today Show Australia, and many more. Be sure to follow Firerose on Instagram, YouTubeTikTok and Spotify. To keep up with Cyrus, follow him on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and visit billyraycyrus.com.

Photo Credit: Derrek Kupish



