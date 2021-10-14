Billy Porter to Release New Single from Republic Record Deal

Billy Porter is set to release a new single, titled "Children", tomorrow, October 15.

Variety reports that the new release is a result of Porter's recent record deal with Island Records (U.K.) and Republic Records. They describe the single as a "dancefloor-ready track" that was co-written with popular British songwriter MNEK, who has worked with H.E.R. and Dua Lipa, and Little Mix's Jade Thirwell.

"It's a song that is inspired by my life and everything I've gone through to get here," Porter said of the song.

Billy Porter (Director) is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, and Golden Globe-nominated, actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright from Pittsburgh, PA.

His electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose," earned him a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics' Choice Award nomination. On screen, Porter recently appeared as Fab G in "Cinderella", "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and Baz Luhrman's "The Get Down" on Netflix. Under the direction of Barry Levinson, Porter starred in The Humbling, alongside Al Pacino and Greta Gerwig.

A veteran of the theatre, Porter recently reprised his role as Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway acting credits include the Tony nominated Broadway musical, Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Cafe, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award).