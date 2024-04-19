Billy Morrison Solo Album 'The Morrison Project' Now Available to Stream

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Billy Morrison's highly anticipated solo album, The Morrison Project has released digitally.

The album is scheduled for release physically on CD and LP on May 24th. This collaboration marks the genesis of TLG | ZOID as the premier Rock arm within The Label Group's esteemed family of labels.

The current single off The Morrison Project "Crack Cocaine" with Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens broke into the Billboard Top 20 Mainstream Rock Chart this week and currently lands at #16 with a bullet on the Mediabase rock chart. "Crack Cocaine" was #1 "most added" and #1 "greatest gainer" in last week's debut on the charts. The music video starring Paris Jackson already has 2 million plus views on Youtube in its first 2 weeks.

The Morrison Project promises to be a standout in Morrison's illustrious career, showcasing his exceptional songwriting abilities and visionary creativity. With an eclectic lineup of guest artists, including icons such as Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Corey Taylor, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos, JOHN5, and more, the album offers a diverse and captivating musical journey.

THE MORRISON PROJECT was produced by Billy Morrison, mixed by Barry Pointer, and mastered by Dave Donnelly. The songs on the album were recorded in Los Angeles at various studios and were written by Billy Morrison in collaboration with his guests.

The British guitarist, singer, and songwriter is primarily known as Billy Idol’s rhythm guitar player for the past 15 years alongside lead guitarist Steve Stevens, has expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with TLG, highlighting the importance of a record deal that respects the artist's creative freedom and ensures widespread distribution across all platforms. This collaboration not only signifies a forward-thinking move in the music industry but also aligns with the evolving landscape of entertainment, where the integration of digital and virtual spaces is becoming increasingly prevalent.

THE MORRISON PROJECT TRACKLISTING

1. DROWNING

(Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

Produced by Billy Morrison - Mixed by Barry Pointer

2. CRACK COCAINE (Featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens)

(Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Stevens)

Produced by Billy Morrison and Steve Stevens - Mixed by Barry Pointer

3. IT’S COME TO THIS

(Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius)

Produced by Billy Morrison and Erik Eldenius - Mixed by Barry Pointer

4. THE AYES HAVE IT (Featuring Al Jourgensen and John 5)

(Billy Morrison)

Produced by Billy Morrison - Mixed by Barry Pointer

5. DYSTOPIA

(Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

Produced by Billy Morrison - Mixed by Barry Pointer

6. INCITE THE WATCH (Featuring Corey Taylor and Steve Vai)

(Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Corey Taylor)

Produced by Billy Morrison and Erik Eldenius - Mixed by Barry Pointer

7. PUPPETS ON A STRING

(Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

Produced by Billy Morrison - Mixed by Barry Pointer

8. JUST LIKE A MOVIE (Featuring D.M.C. and Persia Numan)

(Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Darryl McDaniels, Persia Numan)

Produced by Billy Morrison - Mixed by Barry Pointer

9. THE SOUND OF FREEDOM

(Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

Produced by Billy Morrison - Mixed by Barry Pointer

10. MR. DREAM (Featuring Billy Idol and Steve Stevens)

(Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Steve Stevens, Billy Idol)

Produced by Billy Morrison and Steve Stevens - Mixed by Barry Pointer

11. WE ARE THE DEAD

(Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

Produced by Billy Morrison - Mixed by Barry Pointer

12. CHASING SHADOWS (Featuring Linda Perry)

(Billy Morrison)

Produced by Billy Morrison - Mixed by Barry Pointer

Photo Credit: @JaneStuartPhotos