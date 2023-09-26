Billie Marten Embarking On North American Tour Next Month

Tickets are available now.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

Billie Marten Embarking On North American Tour Next Month

Next month, acclaimed singer-songwriter Billie Marten will embark on a North American tour with Half Moon Run, beginning October 24.

The tour continues the ongoing celebration of her newest album Drop Cherries, released via IMPERIAL Music earlier this year. The project received critical acclaim from outlets like NPR, The Independent, Stereogum, CLASH, BrooklynVegan, DIY, Dork, Washington City Paper, The Line Of Best Fit, Atwood Magazine, Portland Press Herald, and beyond. Tour dates and tickets are available here.

Next month’s tour comes on the heels of Billie Marten’s headline summer tour this past June. With over 5,000 tickets sold, Billie delighted sold out audiences in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Denver, Toronto, and New York.

Recorded entirely on tape in Somerset and Wales late last summer, Drop Cherries marks the very first time that Billie Marten has both written and co-produced (with Dom Monks) one of her records.

The release follows critically-lauded 2021 album Flora Fauna, as well as previous releases Feeding Seahorses by Hand (2019) and Writing of Blues and Yellows (2016). Drop Cherries is a series of vignettes highlighting different pieces of a relationship, while trying to fit them together – from celebrating moments of the mundane, through deep existential questioning, to the final resolve which is the pure simplicity of sharing a moment with someone you love. 

It’s often the case that each record has to be a new ‘statement’ for the artist, a re-branding, a progression. But Billie Marten’s statement is always the same: “I’m simply searching for clarity. I’m re-examining the same feelings I had when I first started writing: I feel different to others, so I’ll write about what that’s like and see if I can work out why that is. If I ever do, maybe I’ll stop writing.”

Billie Marten Live Dates

Oct 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater* 
Oct 25 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall* 
Oct 27 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom* 
Oct 28 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile*  
Oct 29 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom at Elks Temple*
Oct 31 - Nanaimo, BC @ The Port Theatre*
Nov 1 -  Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre*  
Nov 2 -  Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom* 
Nov 3 -  Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom* 
Nov 5 -  Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall* 
Nov 6 -  Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall* 
Nov 7 -  Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre* 
Nov 8 -  Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre* 
Nov 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater* 
Nov 11 - Chicago, IL @ Metro* 
Nov 12 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall* 
Nov 14 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records 
Nov 16 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live  
Nov 18 - Deportiva Del. Iztacalco, MX @ Corona Capital
Nov 21 - London, ON @ London Music Hall* 
Nov 23 - Toronto, ON @ History* 
Nov 24 - Kingston, ON @ The Grand Theatre* 
Nov 25 - Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre* 
Nov 26 - Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre* 
w/ Half Moon Run* 

Photo Credit: Katie Silvester



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Bebe Rexha & David Guetta Drop Music Video for One in a Million Photo
Video: Bebe Rexha & David Guetta Drop Music Video for 'One in a Million'

Elevating to another level once again, multi-platinum hitmakers Bebe Rexha and David Guetta present the stunning music video for their rapidly rising single “One in a Million.' The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

2
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Ft. The Wolfpack Announce Five Nights in NY Photo
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Ft. The Wolfpack Announce Five Nights in NY

Fans can also join the band for Playa Luna Presents Dead Ahead, an all-inclusive vacation experience in Riviera Cancún, Mexico on January 12-15, 2024. The event will celebrate the Grateful Dead songbook featuring two nights of curated collaborations themed “Dead Ahead” as well as one night of Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack and more.

3
Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman to Launch 20th Anniversary Tour Photo
Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman to Launch 20th Anniversary Tour

Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman will launch a 20th Anniversary Tour, featuring an all-new live show celebrating their legacy of uplifting performances. The tour will delight audiences with a fresh blend of traditional and contemporary Irish music, reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland.

4
Irish Folk Artist Galvo Releases Debut Album The HeARTist Photo
Irish Folk Artist Galvo Releases Debut Album The HeARTist

On his birthday, Dublin-based singer-songwriter Galvo releases his debut album The HeARTist Recorded at Porchlight Studios, the album is mixed by Niall Woods and mastered by 9-time Grammy winner Dave Collins (The Police, Soundgarden, Weezer). Across the 14-track, self-produced project, Galvo touches on themes of love, loss, and hope.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: L.A. Edwards Premieres Music Video for 'Peace Be With You'Video: L.A. Edwards Premieres Music Video for 'Peace Be With You'
Video: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVERVideo: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night FinaleAMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night Finale
Exclusive: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Broadway Inspirational Voices' Annual EventExclusive: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Broadway Inspirational Voices' Annual Event

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL