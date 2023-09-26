Billie Marten Embarking On North American Tour Next Month

Next month, acclaimed singer-songwriter Billie Marten will embark on a North American tour with Half Moon Run, beginning October 24.

The tour continues the ongoing celebration of her newest album Drop Cherries, released via IMPERIAL Music earlier this year. The project received critical acclaim from outlets like NPR, The Independent, Stereogum, CLASH, BrooklynVegan, DIY, Dork, Washington City Paper, The Line Of Best Fit, Atwood Magazine, Portland Press Herald, and beyond. Tour dates and tickets are available here.

Next month’s tour comes on the heels of Billie Marten’s headline summer tour this past June. With over 5,000 tickets sold, Billie delighted sold out audiences in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Denver, Toronto, and New York.

Recorded entirely on tape in Somerset and Wales late last summer, Drop Cherries marks the very first time that Billie Marten has both written and co-produced (with Dom Monks) one of her records.

The release follows critically-lauded 2021 album Flora Fauna, as well as previous releases Feeding Seahorses by Hand (2019) and Writing of Blues and Yellows (2016). Drop Cherries is a series of vignettes highlighting different pieces of a relationship, while trying to fit them together – from celebrating moments of the mundane, through deep existential questioning, to the final resolve which is the pure simplicity of sharing a moment with someone you love.

It’s often the case that each record has to be a new ‘statement’ for the artist, a re-branding, a progression. But Billie Marten’s statement is always the same: “I’m simply searching for clarity. I’m re-examining the same feelings I had when I first started writing: I feel different to others, so I’ll write about what that’s like and see if I can work out why that is. If I ever do, maybe I’ll stop writing.”

Billie Marten Live Dates

Oct 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater*

Oct 25 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall*

Oct 27 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*

Oct 28 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile*

Oct 29 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom at Elks Temple*

Oct 31 - Nanaimo, BC @ The Port Theatre*

Nov 1 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre*

Nov 2 - Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom*

Nov 3 - Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom*

Nov 5 - Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall*

Nov 6 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall*

Nov 7 - Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre*

Nov 8 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre*

Nov 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater*

Nov 11 - Chicago, IL @ Metro*

Nov 12 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall*

Nov 14 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

Nov 16 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live

Nov 18 - Deportiva Del. Iztacalco, MX @ Corona Capital

Nov 21 - London, ON @ London Music Hall*

Nov 23 - Toronto, ON @ History*

Nov 24 - Kingston, ON @ The Grand Theatre*

Nov 25 - Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre*

Nov 26 - Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre*

w/ Half Moon Run*

Photo Credit: Katie Silvester