Billboard Announces New Dates For Latin Music Week 2020, Featuring J Balvin, Maluma, Ozuna, Rosalia, & More!

Billboard today announced that superstars J Balvin, Black Eyed Peas, Maluma, Ozuna, Rosalía and Carlos Vives will participate in this year's Latin Music Week, a three-day immersive experience dedicated to Latin music, culture and entertainment, taking place virtually on its new dates October 20-23, 2020 at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com



Celebrating its 30th anniversary as the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry and fan gathering in the world, Latin Music Week will feature intimate artist conversations, industry panels, workshops and performances.



"Latin music has become a formidable and undeniable uniting force around the world, so it's fitting that this year's virtual Latin Music Week will be globally accessible at no cost to the industry and fans for the first time," said Leila Cobo, VP, Latin Industry Lead, Billboard. "While we were disappointed to postpone our April conference, our virtual event will allow us to connect with fans and artists from all over the world no matter where they are. During these very difficult times, we are thrilled to extend an invitation to all who wish to celebrate Latin music and culture."



Additional participants and schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. This year's Latin Music Week was originally scheduled to take place April 20-23 in Las Vegas, NV and was postponed due to COVID-19.

