Big Loud Records Inks Label Deal with Charles Wesley Godwin

Innovative independent powerhouse Big Loud Records announces today the expansion of its chart-topping artist roster, signing Appalachian country-folk original Charles Wesley Godwin.

"I'm thrilled to partner up with Big Loud Records for this next chapter of my career. Their enthusiasm and belief in my music matches that of my family, friends, bandmates, and team," Godwin says. "Ultimately that is what is most important. It's been an unbelievably good experience getting to know Seth (England), Nate (Yetton), and the entire Big Loud staff. I'm so excited for what's ahead and can't wait to share new music with the world."

"We're honored to be partnering with Charles Wesley Godwin in this capacity," Big Loud Partner / CEO Seth England shares. "I first heard about Charles last year from my brother Eric; fatefully, the timing aligned perfectly with when our company was exploring endeavors in alternative genres, branching out into Americana, indie, folk, roots, and more.

I was blown away immediately by Charles' undeniable talent, grit, songwriting ability, and distinct perspective; it truly sets him apart. Big Loud is excited to stand proudly with him and his team as we launch a new chapter for our company and bring this body of music to the world."

"The most important thing to Charles was finding a partner who would fully support his artistic vision. Big Loud is clearly committed to that and their passion for Charles' music is unmatched," True Grit Management founder Arthur Penhallow Jr. notes. "We look forward to working with them during this exciting next phase of his career."

"Charles Wesley Godwin is a force to be reckoned with as a songsmith, in the studio, and on stage," Big Loud Records VP of A&R Nate Yetton adds. "We are more than fortunate that Charles would trust Big Loud Records with this incredibly exciting new chapter in his exploding career. The best is yet to come for him."

Born, raised, and living in the foothills of Morgantown, West Virginia, Godwin's mountainous baritone brings Appalachian Americana to life.

Influenced by craftsmen like Kris Kristofferson, John Prine, Ryan Bingham, Willie Nelson, Chris Knight, and more, his two already released LPs, Seneca and How the Mighty Fall, showcase an artist born at the cross section of blue-collar sensibilities, cinematic country-folk soundscapes, and sharp-minded songwriting.

Rolling Stone calls out how "his voice, with its tight, old-world vibrato, is perfect," while Billboard hones in on "what's particularly prevalent in Godwin's songs...a sense of place, a taste of his home state via the vivid language and scenic ambiance of (his) songs." Wide Open Country hails, "with a voice and pen as mighty and enthralling as the Blue Ridge Mountains, Godwin is one to watch."

An electric live performer, Godwin's year ahead is packed with headline club show dates as well as support slots on tours with GRAMMY-nominated chart-topper Zach Bryan and country outlaw Cody Jinks. Catch him in a city near you below.

Godwin is managed by Arthur Penhallow Jr. and Reed Turner at True Grit Management.

See Charles Wesley Godwin Live

March 29 - Chattanooga, Tenn. - The Barrelhouse Ballroom *

March 30 - Chattanooga, Tenn. - The Barrelhouse Ballroom *

March 31 - Birmingham, Ala. - Iron City Bham *

April 1 - New Orleans, La. - Hogs For the Cause Festival

April 13 - Dallas, Texas - The Studio at The Factory *

April 14 - Houston, Texas - White Oak Music Hall *

April 15 - Georgetown, Texas - Two Step Inn

April 20 - Richmond, Va. - The National ~

April 21 - Philadelphia, Penn. - Brooklyn Bowl Philly ~

April 22 - Baltimore, Md. - Rams Head Live! ~

May 9 - Morrison, Colo. - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

May 11 - Charlotte, N.C. - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ✦

May 12 - Charlotte, N.C. - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ✦

May 13 - Highland Heights, Ky. - Truist Arena ✦

May 14 - Charleston, W.V. - Mountain Stage - Culture Center Theater

May 19 - Huntsville, Ala. - The Orion Amphitheater ✦

May 20 - Jacksonville, Fla. - Daily's Place Amphitheater ✦

May 21 - Orlando, Fla. - The Orlando Amphitheater ✦

June 1 - Chicago, Ill. - Thalia Hall #

June 2 - St. Louis, Mo. - The Pageant #

June 3 - Indianapolis, Ind. - The Egyptian Room at Old National Centre #

June 4 - Lexington, Ky. - Railbird Music Festival

June 8 - Milwaukee, Wis. - The Pabst Theater ❈

June 9 - Des Moines, Iowa - Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park ❈

June 10 - Omaha, Neb. - The Admiral Theater ✤

June 15 - Telluride, Colo. - Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 17 - Maryville, Tenn. - The Shed ✮

June 22 - Boston, Mass. - Royale

June 23 - Forest Hills, N.Y. - Forest Hills Stadium ⁂

June 24 - Forest Hills, N.Y. - Forest Hills Stadium ⁂

July 21 - Redmond, Ore. - FairWell Festival

Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, Minn. - Target Center ⁂

Aug. 11 - Tulsa, Okla. - BOK Center ⁂

Aug. 12 - Tulsa, Okla. - BOK Center ⁂

Aug. 14 - Sioux Falls, S.D. - Denny Sanford Premier Center ⁂

Aug. 17 - Nampa, Idaho - Ford Idaho Center ⁂

Aug. 19 - Las Vegas, Nev. - T-Mobile Arena ⁂

Aug. 20 - Bakersfield, Calif. - Mechanics Bank Arena ⁂

Aug. 25 - Glendale, Ariz. - Desert Diamond Arena ⁂

Aug. 27 - Wichita, Kan. - INTRUST Bank Arena ⁂



* with support from Josh Meloy

~ with support from Tanner Usrey

# with support from Drayton Farley

❈ with support from J.R. Carroll

✤ with support from Nolan Taylor

✮ with support from Cole Chaney

^ supporting Shane Smith & The Saints

✦ supporting Cody Jinks

⁂ supporting Zach Bryan

ABOUT CHARLES WESLEY GODWIN

A native of West Virginia, Charles Wesley Godwin makes cinematic country-folk that's as gorgeous and ruggedly raw as his homeland. It's Appalachian Americana, rooted in Godwin's sharp songwriting and backwoods baritone.

With 2021's How the Mighty Fall, he trades the autobiographical lyrics that filled Seneca - his acclaimed debut, released in 2019 and celebrated by everyone from Rolling Stone to NPR's Mountain Stage - for a collection of character-driven songs about mortality, hope, and regret. The success of How the Mighty Fall led to a year of touring with GRAMMY-nominated breakout Zach Bryan, where the two quickly formed a close friendship.

The result was a number of collaborations, including standout duet "Jamie," and two features on Bryan's live album. Godwin ended 2022 with a string of sold-out headlining shows, spurring a wave of touring momentum moving into 2023, with notable sellouts at venues like Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Penn., and The Bluestone in Columbus, Ohio.

He will perform at festivals like Two Step Inn, Railbird, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Farewell Fest, and more this year, and will continue touring with Bryan, and Cody Jinks.

