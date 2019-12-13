Big Baby Scumbag Presents 'Toy Story'

Big Baby Scumbag returns with 'Toy Story' - the country-trap love story we've all been waiting for. Floating solo down the river, Big Baby Scumbag reminisces on a past love whilst snacking on boiled peanuts and bouncing between melancholy choruses and rambunctious verses. Simply put - It's Beer, It's Romance, It's Memories.

Listen below!



Brought up in the bumping Tampa, Florida underground scene, Big Baby Scumbag has been making waves with his larger-than-life personality. His music can be brazen, cartoonish and ravingly fun, turning heads during every play. Most recently, Big Baby Scumbag teamed up with legendary trap producer Lex Luger for their joint album Juvenile Hell. Opening up with a Lil B shoutout, Juvenile Hell is a brash and twisted look at Big Baby Scumbag's adolescent self. Much like his OG hits 'Dale Earnhardt,' 'Victoria Secret,' and 'Jelly,' Juvenile Hell is full of Big Baby Scumbag's raw, animated talent and signature mischievous charm.



Big Baby Scumbag is officially Nardwuar's favorite rap name and he was listed as #5 on Complex's 'Ranking the Babies' feature. He has continued to earn praise from Pigeons & Planes, No Jumper, WorldStar as well as maintain a recurring spot on the Rolling Loud festival circuit.



Rowdy, energetic and refreshing, 'Toy Story' is the first single from Big Baby Scumbag's untitled album, due out January 2020. Keep an eye out for more Big Baby Scumbag news this Winter.





Related Articles View More Music Stories