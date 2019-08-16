Bid Now To Meet Blackbear At His Concert In Manchester, Uk

A NOTE FROM BLACKBEAR

Hi guys!

I'm stoked to be heading to Manchester, UK to perform on October 30th. Wanna join me?

I'll fly you and a friend to Manchester and put you up in a hotel. I'll also hook you up with a pair of VIP seats to the concert. We'll hang out before my set, snap some photos, and have a great time.

To enter to win, just donate a minimum of $10 to Mission: Cure, which is curing pancreatitis and other painful diseases. If you want to give more, you'll get extra chances to win plus some cool autographed merch.

I'm one of many people with pancreatitis and it sucks! After my surgery last year, I know firsthand how dangerous pancreatitis can be, so thank you for supporting this amazing organization! I hope to meet you in Manchester!

-blackbear

Mission: Cure was founded in 2017 by Megan Golden and her brother Eric Golden after they struggled for years to find treatment for Eric's pain from chronic pancreatitis. Soon after, Linda Martin joined Megan as Co-Director of Mission: Cure, as she searched for treatment for her daughter Amy, who was also suffering from the unrelenting pain and nausea of chronic pancreatitis.

With limited research funding, a lack of understanding of the disease, no effective treatments or even a drug development pipeline, chronic pancreatitis patients like Eric and Amy face a life of pain and suffering from the continuous progression of the disease that leads to diabetes, other serious digestive disorders and a significantly increased risk of pancreatic cancer.

Megan, Eric and Linda did not accept this dire prognosis. They knew that a well-funded, focused approach could lead to effective treatments and ultimately a cure. Today, Mission: Cure is a growing community of patients, families, scientists, clinicians and generous supporters, driving new research, accelerating drug discovery and development and creating hope for improved quality of life.





