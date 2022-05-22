Biblioteka Announces New Album, Releases Single and Video for 'Tick Tock'

Today, Biblioteka announce their forthcoming album, Pretty Ugly (due June 24 via Freakout Records), alongside the release of its first single, "Tick Tock."
Biblioteka's Pretty Ugly chronicles the band's personal experiences during the pandemic. "Tick Tock" and "Waiting For Nothing" explore feelings of paranoia due to isolation and drug use. The band was inspired to write "Where Did We Go Wrong" after surviving an attack from a knife-wielding man in an alleyway. The song took on a new meaning when Robins' family was in Ukraine in the midst of the invasion. The band digresses with anti-capitalist rock anthems "Corporate Whore" and Los Microwaves' cover "TV In My Eye."
Pretty Ugly was recorded by Garrett Reynolds at Electrokitty Studio in Seattle, WA. Collaboration with Guy Keltner of Acid Tongue (who pushed the band to create more at a time when they were at a crossroads). Keltner is featured on guitar and backup vocals for "Tick Tock," "Unkind," and "Miss U."
BIBLIOTEKA LIVE
05/20 - Fisherman's Village [Tony V's Garage] - Everett, WA
06/24 - Sunset Tavern - Seattle, WA ***ALBUM RELEASE SHOW***
07/22 - Capitol Hill Block Party [Neumos stage] - Seattle, WA
08/13 - Day In • Day Out Festival - Seattle, WA ***DJ SET***
Biblioteka Bio:
With upbeat rock sounds akin to The B52's and Blondie, Biblioteka marries a blend of grunge, punk, and garage to create an array of upbeat punk songs and wistful rock music. Formed from the ashes of a disbanded project, singer/bassist Mary Robins and guitarist Hexx Rodriguez began writing for Biblioteka in the mid-2010's. The name pays homage to Robins' Ukrainian heritage, and Hexx's Mexican roots - a name with a unifying meaning through their respective backgrounds.
Boisterous shows and high-energy performances have become the band's trademark. Biblioteka has been featured on Seattle Times' Best Seattle Albums of 2020 Critic's Ballots, and are set to release their debut full-length album Pretty Ugly in 2022.
Biblioteka is Mary Robins (Vocals, Bass), Hillary Tusick (Vocals, Keys, Guitar), Hexx Rodriguez (Guitar), Sam Nowak (Drums).
Pretty Ugly - TRACKLISTING
01. Tick Tock
02. Where Did We Go Wrong
03. Pretty Ugly
04. Mirror Mirror
05. Corporate Whore
06. Pathetic
07. Waiting for Nothing
08. TV In My Eye
09. Miss U
10. Unkind
Photo Credit: Rachel Bennett.